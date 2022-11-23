EAU CLAIRE — Buried inside of Mt. Tom for nearly a century now, a giant reservoir remains vital to getting water to most of Eau Claire’s population.

At the top of the mount in the North Side Hill neighborhood there are benches for those weary from making the uphill trek, a few small utility shacks and security fencing around a grassy area.

