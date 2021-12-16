EAU CLAIRE — Shelters ordered for Eau Claire's temporary downtown bus transfer station continue to be delayed due to supply chain issues.
The outdoor location for Eau Claire Transit riders opened in early September, but two metal shelters equipped with small heaters have not yet arrived.
At the time, the shelters were expected to come in mid-October, but the manufacturer had already warned the city that deliveries were being impacted by materials delays common throughout industry this year.
Tom Wagener, Eau Claire's transit manager, said the manufacturer couldn't give a shipment date this week due to ongoing wait times from the company's materials suppliers. The new delivery estimate Wagener got is the city could get the shelters in late January at the earliest.
In the meantime, the temporary outdoor bus transfer center located alongside South Farwell Street will be without any covering overhead for those waiting for their bus to arrive.
The city did have two tents erected at the site in fall. They provided roofs to protect riders from rain, but the tents were open on all sides.
Prior to Wednesday's windstorm, the city had the tents removed because they were not made to withstand those conditions, Wagener said. The tents will not be put back up, he said, as heavy snow also creates a problem for them.
The temporary transfer site will serve Eau Claire Transit through most of 2022, until the new center currently under construction is complete on the 400 block of South Farwell Street where the old transfer building previously stood.