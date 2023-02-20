EAU CLAIRE — Vacant spaces for businesses in Eau Claire continued to become harder to find last year, especially for industrial uses, according to a local developer’s yearly report.

Eau Claire-based Commonweal Development released its analysis of the 2022 commercial real estate market in the Eau Claire area late last week, showing that vacancy rates declined last year.

