EAU CLAIRE — A group of downtown businesses are looking to place an artistic information kiosk in Phoenix Park.
The North Barstow/Medical Business Improvement District is asking the city’s approval to place the wooden kiosk with monitors displaying information on downtown attractions near the north end of the Haymarket Plaza footbridge.
That request will be considered during Tuesday’s 4 p.m. meeting of the City Council meeting. Last month the city’s Waterways and Parks Commission reviewed the project and gave its approval.
Designs submitted to the city show an artistic wooden circular structure that flares out at the top. The kiosk’s roof will be a large, shallow planter filled with native plants. A rain chain attached to the kiosk’s green roof will dangle into a neighboring raised garden bed.
“The wooden structure will provide some shade, a sitting area, a green roof with native plants, and create a unique art piece to draw attention to the area,” stated a city memo on the project.
The location envisioned for the kiosk is currently occupied by a triangular raised garden bed surrounded by sidewalks.
The business group would be fully responsible for paying for the kiosk, its installation and all maintenance, according to the agreement.
Previously the business group had approached Eau Claire’s Redevelopment Authority with a plan to place a similar informational kiosk at another downtown lot. The RDA board liked the concept but voted down the location last fall, stating that putting a structure at that site could hinder efforts to market that lot for redevelopment.
Other business
Also during this week’s City Council meetings:
• The city will consider applying for federal grant money to help pay for equipment to charge electric buses, which the city plans to buy in the future for its fleet. The Federal Transit Administration program that the city is seeking the funds from is intended to help public transit systems that serve areas of persistent poverty. According to the city, five census tracts on Eau Claire Transit routes meet that criteria.