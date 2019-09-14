A local company that makes mounting hardware for small satellite dishes and solar panels is planning to expand with a new building in an Eau Claire business park.
RSTC Enterprises has filed plans to make a 16,000 square foot building in Sky Park Industrial Center.
The city Plan Commission is scheduled to vote during its Monday night meeting on a site plan for the building.
Slated for a 3.4-acre vacant lot on Continental Drive, the new building will be between Five Star Plastics and Great Lakes Higher Education.
Most of the new building would be for assembly, manufacturing, storage and distribution space plus some offices for employees.
The building expects to have seven to 10 employees working there initially, according to a city memo on the project. Plans filed by the company show the potential to expand the building in the future.
According to RSTC’s website, the company makes proprietary systems for mounting satellite dishes and installing wiring for solar panels on roofs.
The company’s current address is a storefront in a small shopping center on Heimstead Road on Eau Claire’s west side.
Last month, the city replaced restrictive covenants that had governed new buildings and businesses in Sky Park for a general development plan for the area.
Though the new plan keeps the vast majority of the standards set by the covenants, city officials said the old approval process for Sky Park had more steps than any other business park in Eau Claire. The city believed the more arduous process for getting a building in Sky Park was a reason why the area remains only about half-full since it was created in 1982.
Other Business
Also scheduled for Monday’s Plan Commission meeting:
• More apartment buildings are planned on Eau Claire’s southeast side near Target.
SW Properties & Investments is seeking approval of its plans for five eight-plex buildings on 2.4 acres of vacant land on the northwest corner of East Hamilton Avenue and Gateway Drive.
The 40 apartments in the buildings will be a mix of one-bedroom and two-bedroom units.
• A planned housing subdivision outside of city limits is seeking the commission’s approval of a map showing how vacant land will be divided into lots for single-family homes.
Southside Properties EC, which is owned by C&M Properties, submitted the preliminary plat of its Trilogy subdivision planned in the town of Washington.
The plat map shows 44 lots for homes and two for businesses planned for 99 acres east of Highway 93 and south of Highway II.
Though outside of Eau Claire’s borders, the planned subdivision is in an area where the city has extraterritorial jurisdiction to review and grant approval of plat maps. The town of Washington and Eau Claire County already have granted approval for the subdivision plat.
• Another parcel could be added to land rezoned earlier this year for a future housing subdivision on Eau Claire’s northeast side.
JA Development Group is seeking to get 4.8 acres of vacant land rezoned for future single-family homes right next to a 12.6 parcel that got approval earlier this year for the same.
The land is on the north side of Seymour Road, behind houses along Andover Avenue and the Terrace Hill mobile home park.
• An update to the 3rd Ward neighborhood plan will be voted on by the commission and sent to the City Council for approval.