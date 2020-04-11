Businesses on Eau Claire’s south side are endorsing plans for a large apartment complex planned near them, anticipating the new housing development will mean more customers.
In a second attempt to get city approval to make multiple apartment buildings on vacant land on Lorch Avenue, local group HK Development is bringing letters of support from existing businesses already located around the Highway 93 exit of Interstate 94.
“The addition of residential development and all of the possibilities attached to it is not only needed for Eau Claire, but specifically for this area of Eau Claire,” wrote Benny Anderson, general manager of Metropolis Resort, a hotel with an indoor water park that is connected to indoor amusement park Action City. “As one of the few Interstate exits of Eau Claire where you can see that a town exists here, it will give people the perception that we’re not just a fly-over state.”
In addition to new apartment buildings making the area look more prominent and urbanized, Anderson wrote that his workers could choose to live there for a short walking commute and building tenants would be prospective customers.
Anderson’s letter and others were sent to the city in advance of this week’s City Council meetings that will decide if HK Development gets the rezoning needed for its plans to proceed. There will be a public hearing on the project during Monday’s 7 p.m. meeting before the council is scheduled to vote at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, both using internet-based meeting technology as part of the city’s measures intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Letters of support from conference center The Florian Gardens, car dealerships Ken Vance Motors and Eau Claire Ford Lincoln Quick Lane, Geno’s Pizza, Gold’s Gym, Packer Mini Storage, Mega! Holiday convenience store owner Mega Co-Op and branded merchandise company Powertex Group were all submitted with HK Development’s plans.
Comprised of business partners Stuart and Gunnar Hagen and Kurt Krumenauer, the local company is proposing 228 units of rental housing spread across nine buildings on land on the south side of Lorch Avenue. Behind those apartment buildings will be 16.3 acres of land the developer will maintain as park space for residents, while also serving as a buffer zone between the development and Lowes Creek.
Three lots on the north side of Lorch Avenue would be sold on the open market, but the developer is hoping they could be sites for a future hotel, memory care facility and senior living building. There have been talks with parties interested in creating those buildings, but no commitments have yet been made, according to HK’s letter to the city.
In the developer’s original plans submitted last year, there were more apartments. HK had sought to build 360 units, in a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units.
Though the city’s Plan Commission had approved that project, the City Council had the final say and voted 6-4 against it in December. In that Dec. 10 meeting, those opposed to the project cited concerns of increasing traffic, lack of building variety and stretching emergency services too thin in that part of Eau Claire. Council members who supported the project spoke in favor of the growth and development the project would bring and thought it would be a good fit for that area.
Aside from scaling back on the number of apartments in the project, HK added more variety to the building types. The first three buildings would have 60 units each, but the following ones would be 10- and four-plex designs.
Also, the developer has agreed to keep 10% of the apartments in the price range for people earning below Eau Claire County’s median income to help with a community goal of bringing more affordable housing to the city.
Aside from contributing to the area’s housing stock and local economy, HK also notes in its letter that the buildings will add significantly to the property tax rolls. Once complete, the development could be valued at $40 million to $50 million, HK stated.
Other Business
Three other projects also are on this week’s City Council agendas, all facing Monday night hearings before a vote on Tuesday:
• Kwik Trip needs to rezone land before it can build one of its convenience stores at 3801 Gateway Drive, next to Walmart’s parking lot on Eau Claire’s southeast side.
• C&M Builders & Real Estate is planning a new housing subdivision on Eau Claire’s north side off of Jeffers Road. The company is seeking a rezoning needed to allow 61 lots for single-family homes and 28 lots for twin homes.
• Xcel Energy’s plans for a new 29,700-square-foot service center at its land on Black Avenue are seeking approval. Following that building, the power company already has a 28,300-square-foot addition planned. The company has said the new buildings will allow it to consolidate workers in Eau Claire to fewer locations than they currently are based.