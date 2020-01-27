Eau Claire’s business community is urging the city to move forward with a potential $6 million to $7 million contribution to a planned event center.
Dave Minor, president and CEO of the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce, said the group’s board of directors voted last week to support the city getting involved in the Sonnentag Event and Recreation Complex.
During Monday night’s City Council meeting, Minor said businesses not only like the economic impact the center would have by bringing more tourist dollars to Eau Claire, but also the complex serving as a catalyst for more new development on Menomonie Street.
“You’re going to see more and more development that we couldn’t think of today,” Minor said.
Currently planned by UW-Eau Claire to seat 4,100 and serve primarily as a replacement for Zorn Arena, the city’s contribution to the event center would boost capacity by 1,000 with the idea of attracting larger acts to the community.
“The university will build a new event center. The question is will the community contribute and make it a slightly larger event center,” City Manager Dale Peters said.
The council will vote during its 4 p.m. meeting today on signing a letter of intent — a nonbinding document that sets the stage for moving forward with a firm development agreement — on contributing to the event center.
The letter already has been signed by UW-Eau Claire and the nonprofit company formed to develop and own the complex. Visit Eau Claire, which would use some hotel room taxes to pay half of the city’s contribution, also has signed.
Kathy Wright, board chairwoman of Visit Eau Claire, said the local convention and visitor’s bureau looks forward to hosting 15 youth sports tournaments on the basketball courts in the Sonnentag Complex. Those tournaments benefit area hotels and tourist-related businesses, she said, and interest in youth sports continues to rise.
“It has been proven to be recession-proof and gaining momentum every year,” Wright said.
The other half of the city’s contribution for expanded event center seating would come from a tax increment financing district that would be created around the Sonnentag Complex. Taxes on new development there, which is expected to be at least $25 million, would help pay for the city’s contribution.
The letter of intent also specifies that the city may provide another $1.5 million to the project toward features that make the building energy independent and so it can serve as a community shelter during natural disasters.
Mike Rindo, UW-Eau Claire’s assistant chancellor for facilities and university relations, said that the project has welcomed partners since it was first announced in 2014.
However, “time is of the essence,” he said, as alumni John and Carolyn Sonnentag, who donated $10 million worth of land and cash to start the project, want to see construction begin this summer.
Prior to that, the university will still need to hold a referendum among the student body and seek approvals from the UW System to allow the project to proceed.
In addition to the event center, the complex includes a fitness and recreation center, classroom and lab space for the university’s kinesiology program and a Mayo Clinic Health System sports and imaging clinic.
Rindo called the Sonnentag Complex a “once in a lifetime opportunity” and that having multiple parties involved allows it to be “bigger and better than any of us could do alone.”