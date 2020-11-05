EAU CLAIRE — Residents of Eau Claire soon will have a new option to enjoy an old-school butcher shop experience.
Joel Jacobson, owner of Jacobson's Market in Chippewa Falls, recently announced plans to open a second location in Putnam Heights Shopping Center on Eau Claire's south side. He is aiming to open the first week of December.
The family-owned butcher shop will be located next to Jacobson's Ace Hardware in the former Dickey's Barbecue Pit location at 311 E. Clairemont Ave. Jacobson opened the Ace outlet in April in the spot previously occupied by Thompson’s True Value Hardware.
Jacobson, who owns two Jacobson's Ace Hardware stores in Chippewa Falls and two in Eau Claire, said the new Jacobson's Market will sell hand-cut meat, freshly ground hamburger and homemade brats, snack sticks, hot dogs and summer sausage. He also expects the store to offer cheese, wine, beer and seafood.
"We cut all of our steaks and grind all of our burgers daily," Jacobson said. "We're a small, old-school neighborhood butcher shop."
Jacobson completed his purchase of the building a week ago and started remodeling work on Monday. Construction will include a new facade and a new entrance on the back side for the convenience of neighborhood residents.
"A lot of our customers at the hardware store walk over from the neighborhood, so we decided to put entrances on both sides of the building," he said.
The new shop, at 5,600 square feet, will be about the same size as the Chippewa Falls market, which opened in May 2017 near Lake Wissota.
That shop has been extremely well received, Jacobson said, noting that sales have increased every week since it opened, even during the COVID-19 pandemic. Jacobson said the market thrived this year in part because some people chose to cook more at home amid the pandemic and also because "fantastic weather" has had people grilling out since April.
"People seem to love the concept," Jacobson said. "We don't say no to customers if they want a special cut or have a special request. When COVID started, for instance, we offered delivery. We're just really focused on service."
Putnam Heights resident Gilda Halbleib said she regularly shops at the Chippewa Falls store, where the homemade bologna is a family favorite, and she is excited about the new addition to the neighborhood.
"I love to support local businesses," Halbleib said. "This is ideal that they are opening a new meat market around my neighborhood. Now we don't have to drive to Chippewa."
The Eau Claire shop, expected to employ seven to 10 workers, is scheduled to have its application for an off-sale alcohol license considered Tuesday by the Eau Claire City Council.
With gun deer hunting season on the horizon, hunters also may be interested to know that the market won't process whole deer but will process 15-pound batches of boneless meat into snack sticks, sausages and burgers.