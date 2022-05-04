EAU CLAIRE — Families who get government assistance to pay for groceries increasingly visited and spent more of their benefits buying fresh, locally produced food during the COVID-19 pandemic at the Eau Claire Downtown Farmers Market, according to a study by UW-Eau Claire researchers.
A group of students mentored by economics Professor Eric Jamelske found substantial growth in the use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program debit cards — the program formerly known as food stamps — during recent years at the farmers market held in spring through fall in Phoenix Park.
“Specifically in 2021, we’ve seen substantial growth,” student researcher Andrew Lindaas said during a presentation of the group’s findings last week on the university campus.
During 2018 and 2019, SNAP spending at the market was consistent at a little over $13,100 in both those years. But that rose to $18,281 in 2020 and then jumped to $33,866 last year, according to statistics the researchers gathered.
“Overall, COVID increased activity at the Eau Claire farmer’s market,” fellow student researcher Ethan Blaney said.
The number of patrons who use their SNAP cards at the market also rose, but not quite as dramatically. In both 2018 and ‘19, there were about 440 patrons who used their benefits at the market. That rose to 529 in 2020 and then 767 last year.
Calculating the average spending per SNAP patron at the market showed the researchers that those customers bought notably more in their visits last year.
Between 2018 and 2020, SNAP recipients were spending an average of $11 to $12 per visit. That shot up to $16 last year.
Deidra Barrickman, manager of the downtown farmers market, said the spending growth coincided with the market’s activity returning in 2021 to what it was like before the pandemic.
Customers generally seemed to get their goods and go during the 2020 season when the pandemic was still new, vaccines were not yet available and the market had suspended live entertainment there. But with live music returning to the market last year and people eager to enjoy community events last year, Barrickman said customers tended to linger longer to socialize and maybe buy a drink and snack to have in addition to groceries.
“That grew back a little bit last year,” she said. Barrickman was among community members who listened to the students’ research presentation last week in UW-Eau Claire’s Davies Center.
The Eau Claire Downtown Farmers Market begins its season this Saturday with vendors selling 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Phoenix Park.
Matched up
A program that lets SNAP participants double their spending power at the farmers market saw increased demand in the past two years.
In June through September, Market Match lets people withdraw money from their SNAP cards or regular debit and credit cards to spend in the form of wooden $1 tokens at the farmers market. Those with SNAP cards get $2 in tokens for every $1 they withdraw, but there is a maximum match of $10 per week.
In 2018 and 2019, the donation-funded program gave out around $11,000 each year. But that went up to nearly $15,000 in 2020 and then jumped again last year to almost $20,500.
Sandy Tarter, UW Extension’s FoodWIse coordinator for Eau Claire, Chippewa and Dunn counties, was well aware of the Market Match’s high use in the past two years. She helps solicit donations for the program and had to seek out extra contributions in the past two years as Market Match handed out more money for fresh food. By the end of the 2021 season, she said its account was down to $700 and she’s currently seeking donors to replenish the program for the 2022 season.
While the increased usage of Market Match happened during the rare event of a global pandemic, Tarter feels like it’s not going to turn back.
“It’s going to keep increasing and increasing,” she said.
Down to demographics
While the number of people with food assistance that go to the downtown farmers market is growing, it still represents a minority — albeit a growing one — of people who get SNAP benefits in Eau Claire County.
Of the county’s SNAP recipients, 8.8% went to the market in 2018 and 9.2% in 2020. The proportion rose slightly in 2020 to 9.4%, but then jumped last year to 11.8%.
Barrickman was heartened to see that growth and contrasted it to national statistics showing that only 0.02% of SNAP benefits are spent at farmers markets. (The vast majority of benefits are spent at super stores that sell groceries and supermarkets.)
The UW-Eau Claire researchers used surveys to learn more about SNAP recipients who use the farmers market and others who don’t.
Among their demographic findings was that families with children were more likely to visit the farmers market than single-person households that get SNAP benefits, student researcher Madelyn Zenner said.
And those who have more recently enrolled in SNAP were more likely to go to the market.
“People who do not come to the farmers market typically have been in Food Share longer,” student Tristan Shuttleworth noted during last week’s presentation.
In addition to Lindaas, Blaney, Zenner and Shuttleworth, other students who worked on the research project were Annabelle Howat, Kayla Irlbeck, Katie Klingbell and Zach Ledwith.
Research into the local farmers market is expected to continue into future years through Jamelske’s students. Those upcoming efforts will research ways to increase SNAP usage at the farmers market, comparing fresh produce prices to those sold in grocery stores, and comparing local data to other parts of Wisconsin.