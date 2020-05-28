A Cadott man accused of repeatedly physically abusing his young daughter has the opportunity to avoid a criminal conviction.
Bronson M. Hrdlicka, 29, pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of recklessly causing bodily harm by physical abuse of a child and no contest to three unrelated misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct.
A felony count of causing mental harm to a child was dismissed.
For the misdemeanor charges, Judge Emily Long placed Hrdlicka on two years of probation and ordered him to perform 40 hours of community service.
As a condition of probation, Hrdlicka must undergo an alcohol and drug assessment.
As part of a three-year deferred agreement with prosecutors, the felony charge will be dismissed if Hrdlicka pays a $250 fine, commits no new crimes and successfully completes a domestic abuse program and parenting classes.
According to the criminal complaint:
Hrdlicka’s wife contacted Eau Claire police in December 2017 and expressed concern of the potential abuse of their 2-year-old daughter.
The woman provided four photographs from several incidents that showed bruising on the girl after Hrdlicka had been watching the child.
The incidents occurred between September 2016 and December 2017 while the couple lived in Eau Claire.
In one incident, the woman came home to find a bruise on the child’s face and the child said her father hurt her.
In a second incident, Hrdlicka became angry and flung the child while he was fixing a closet in her room. The incident caused injury and bleeding to the child.
In the third incident, Hrdlicka again flung the child, hurting her neck.
In a fourth incident, the mother saw bruising on the child while she was changing her diaper.
Police met with Hrdlicka in January 2018. He said he never laid a hand on his wife or daughter. He said they are going through a divorce and his wife wants him to sit in jail.
Hrdlicka then said he may have bumped into the girl on one occasion.
When asked whose account of what happened was more accurate, Hrdlicka said it was his wife’s account.