CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Cadott man will serve three years in prison after being convicted Monday of his seventh drunken-driving offense, stemming from a May 2020 arrest.
Richard G. Shilts, 54, 20855 50th Ave., pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court to seventh-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. Charges of threat to a law enforcement officer and bail jumping were read in and dismissed.
In a separate matter, Shilts also pleaded no contest to burglary from a truck or trailer; the sentence for that case is a concurrent three-year prison sentence. A charge of possession of meth from a different case also was dismissed.
Along with the prison term, Judge Ben Lane placed Shilts on extended supervision for four years, and he must pay $2,492 in court costs and fines; restitution also will be determined at a later date.
Lane also ordered Shilts to perform 300 hours of community service, and he must install an ignition interlock device. Shilts is already incarcerated at the Dodge Correctional Facility and appeared via video for the hearing; this sentence is consecutive to his present sentence, and Lane gave Shilts no credit for time already served in the Chippewa County Jail.
According to the criminal complaint, an officer observed Shilts driving on a motorcycle at 11:40 p.m. May 27, 2020, and saw it didn’t have working brake lights. The officer also observed the motorcycle crossing over the yellow centerline, and the officer couldn’t see a license plate on the vehicle.
When Shilts got off the motorcycle, he “somewhat stumbled backward.” The officer observed signs of intoxicants, and Shilts failed several field sobriety tests. A preliminary breath test showed Shilts had a 0.117 blood alcohol level. When he was arrested, he was held on a $10,000 cash bond.
Court records show Shilts was convicted of his sixth drunken-driving offense in 2002 in Chippewa County Court.