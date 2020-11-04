CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Cadott school district has now gone to virtual learning, joining schools in Chippewa Falls, New Auburn and Bloomer that have temporarily left their classrooms.
At the Chippewa County's weekly COVID-19 press conference, Public Health Director Angela Weideman said her office continues to work with area school systems about their plans to stay open during the pandemic.
"We really work in partnerships with our schools," she said. "We look at the positivity rate in their schools. And we really look at staffing, and if they can follow the safety protocols put in place."
No schools have stayed open after her office has recommended closure, she added.
Chippewa County remains at a severe risk of COVID-19, and Weideman said if schools are to reopen, the cases must decline. That means continuing to wear masks, social distance, and limit gatherings.
"It is important, the actions we take individually impacts the ability of our children to go back to school," she said.
In the past week, the county once again set records in the number of new cases (547, up from 451 last week 247 the prior week), active, ongoing cases (937, up from 647 last week and 367 the prior week), hospitalizations (25, up from 18 and 12), and positivity rate (35.4%, up from 27.4% and 21.1%). Tests were done slightly, from 1,646 to 1,541.
"It is very concerning to me that the positivity rate is as high as it is," she said.
The coronavirus-related deaths in the county jumped from 13 to 24, with all those ages 55 to 105. Some had pre-existing conditions. She bristled at the notion that hospitals were cataloging cancer deaths as COVID deaths. She works with the coroner's office and each of the county's 24 deaths are from COVID, and not another reason, she said.
"First, I just want to say how much I feel for the families," Weideman said. "Loss is loss, regardless of age and other conditions. It is frustrating to hear people in the community diminish a death.
About 84% of all hospital beds in the northwest region of the state are now occupied. If the region reaches full capacity, some people could wind up at the field hospital established in Milwaukee, she said.
"The good news is the hospitals have been very good with the lab turnarounds, in 24-48 hours," she said.
Weideman urged the public to continue getting tested. There will be another free drive-thru testing event 11 a.m.-7 p.m. today at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. There also will be free tests Friday and Saturday at 6697 U.S. 12 in Eau Claire, she said.
"Testing will help limit the spread of the virus," she said.