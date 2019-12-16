As the 2020 presidential election draws nearer, city officials have been meeting with several large venues to discuss a policy for paying security costs when political campaigns visit Eau Claire.
Presidential candidates stopped in the city before the 2016 election — some departing without ever paying bills for police presence — and the Chippewa Valley is again expected to attract campaigns as a political battleground for the upcoming election.
“Everybody agreed we do need to work together and plan for the future because it is going to be a busy year,” said Police Chief Gerald Staniszewski, who is retiring at the end of this month.
Officials at City Hall began talking in late summer about preparing for large events and finding better ways to recoup costs of city services tied to those gatherings.
“We have been exploring different avenues, ways in which the community can work at recovering some of those costs,” City Manager Dale Peters said.
A few months ago the city began meeting with representatives of the Pablo Center at the Confluence, The Lismore Hotel, the State Theatre and Community Center, UW-Eau Claire, Chippewa Valley Technical College and the Eau Claire school district.
A goal of the meetings has been to come up with a way to make sure the city’s costs related to large events — campaign visits, but also other gatherings that draw lots of people to one spot — are paid.
“It’s a broader conversation than just presidential candidate visits, but it does include them,” Staniszewski said.
The Eau Claire school district is the first to publicly advance a policy that would affect campaign gatherings that want to use one of its gymnasiums, auditoriums or other large facilities.
A draft of the school district’s policy states that political campaigns would first need to meet with city police to determine their security needs for using a school facility. The Eau Claire Police Department would then need to confirm the event organizer paid costs up-front of police officers that will be stationed there before the district would agree to rent out the space.
The school board got its first look at the policy on Monday night, but won’t discuss and decide whether to adopt it until a future meeting.
Whether requiring prepayment of public security costs is the same route other venue owners choose is yet to be seen.
Venue owners have agreed “in concept” to include the city’s anticipated security costs in their bills for events, Peters said, but talks are still ongoing to work out the details of when they’d require payment.
While the city would like one consistent policy, Staniszewski acknowledges that each venue owner has their own concerns when it comes to billing event organizers and that will affect what they are willing to agree to. The city wants to be part of that conversation though, he said, and the next meeting between city officials and the group of venue owners will be next month.
Talks in recent months have also been constructive because they have allowed the city to work with large venues to come up with anticipated security plans in advance of large campaign appearances, which sometimes arrive with little notice.
“One aspect is the recovery of costs, but the other aspect is to have open lines of communication before the event to minimize complications and confusion during the event,” Peters said.
At the venues themselves, Peters noted that they can use their own private security, but may call upon local law enforcement to supplement that.
“We’re there to assist and augment the venue,” he said.
Police also are tasked with managing traffic when candidates travel around Eau Claire, Staniszewski said, and the security of the whole community during those events.
Eau Claire still wants to welcome campaign events and other large gatherings, he said, both of which the city has seen more of in recent years. But the city is looking to have its costs covered for public safety, traffic control and security tied directly to those events, he added.
During the 2016 election cycle, two presidential campaigns visited Eau Claire and left $54,210 in unpaid bills for police and public safety costs. Republican Donald Trump’s campaign didn’t pay a $47,398 city invoice related to his April 2, 2016 appearance at Memorial High School. Democrat Hillary Clinton’s campaign did not pay its $6,812 bill for security at its event on the same day at The Lismore Hotel.
The city wants policies in place by summer, Peters said, as campaigns are expected to be visiting then in advance of the Nov. 3 general election.
Last month the La Crosse Police Department announced that it will begin charging presidential campaigns for 50% of their expected security costs in advance. Previously that city had sent invoices to campaigns after they left and found they were not always paid.
In 2016, La Crosse was left with $10,129 in unpaid bills after two visits from Trump and a joint campaign appearance by former U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., according to a Wisconsin Public Radio report.