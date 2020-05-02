A local chain of Mexican restaurants has submitted plans to the city for a new building for its location on Eau Claire’s east side.
NunezLRA is seeking city approval to build a new, larger Cancun Mexican Grill about a block away from its current location at 2120 Highland Ave.
The site for the new building is at 805 S. Hastings Way, a prominent location that has sat unused for a decade along the Eau Claire thoroughfare.
That 1-acre lot had been the home to Heckel’s restaurant until the mid-2000s. Blue Moon Restaurant then took over the spot but closed in 2010, according to Leader-Telegram archives.
The former restaurant building was demolished in December 2013, and plans were filed with the city in November 2014 to build a tire store there, but that never materialized.
Now designs by local firm Advanced Engineering Concepts show a Spanish-style restaurant building is bound for the site. As proposed, the new Cancun building would be 6,500 square feet with seating for 188 and an outdoor patio.
The restaurant would face Hastings Way, but entrances to its parking lot will be off quieter side streets of Sherwin and Altoona avenues, according to the plans.
Eau Claire’s Plan Commission is slated to review the building for approval during its 7 p.m. Monday meeting.
Cancun’s current east side Eau Claire location was built in 1973 and has 4,873-square-feet of building space, according to online city property records.
Other business
Also on Monday night’s Plan Commission agenda:
• Majeski Properties is seeking the city’s approval to rezone land where two houses used to stand along Brackett Avenue surrounded by businesses. The company is proposing an office and warehouse space for rental housing company Compass Real Estate Management at 2113 Brackett Ave. The homes that once stood there have been demolished and the land sits between a Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza and a car wash.
• New multi-family housing is slated for land along the north side of the North Crossing, accessible from Jeffers Road and Prairie Lane. JACO Investments is asking the city to rezone 2.76 acres of land currently owned by Royal Credit Union, so the company can build three eight-unit apartment buildings there.
• Redevelopment of rental housing near UW-Eau Claire in the Water Street area is continuing with a new project planned by Investment Realty. The local developer is seeking the Plan Commission’s approval for its designs to replace a few older rental homes on the north side of the 100 block of Chippewa Street with new buildings. Two six-unit buildings and one duplex are envisioned for land just across the street from a large university-owned parking lot. Each unit in the buildings would include four bedrooms.