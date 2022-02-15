EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire school board candidate Josh Ingersoll was eliminated from the seven-person race in a Tuesday primary, according to preliminary vote tallies.
Six other candidates – UW-Eau Claire professor Stephanie Farrar, educator Tim Nordin, physician Corey Cronrath, UW-Eau Claire professor Marquell Johnson, recruitment and outreach worker Nicole Everson and registered nurse Melissa Winter – will move on to the April 5 election, where three seats on the board will be up for grabs.
Nordin and Johnson are incumbents. Nordin was elected to the board in 2019 and wrapped up his first term this year. Johnson was appointed to fill a vacancy on the board in May 2020 and ran successfully for a one-year term on the board in 2021. (The third board member up for re-election this spring, Aaron Harder, resigned in January.)
Ingersoll, a former teacher, won the least number of votes – 1,143 – across Eau Claire, Dunn and Chippewa counties, according to unofficial election results. (The Eau Claire school district encompasses small parts of Dunn and Chippewa counties.)
Coming in first in the primary, according to unofficial returns across the three counties, was Nordin with 3,448 votes, followed by Johnson (3,278), Winter (3,133), Farrar (3,072) Everson (2,987) and Cronrath (2,849).
If unofficial election results are confirmed, those six candidates will proceed to the April election.
About 8% of eligible Eau Claire County voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s primary, according to the county clerk’s office.
Members of the seven-person school board serve three-year terms.
The Eau Claire school district’s Election Board of Canvassers will meet to certify the primary results Friday at 12:30 p.m. at the administration building, 500 Main St., in room 132.
Menomonie school board primary
Menomonie school board president David Styer, the only incumbent running, pulled in the lowest number of votes in Tuesday’s primary, according to unofficial Dunn County election returns. If those numbers are confirmed, he will be eliminated from the race.
That would clear the remaining six candidates — Rachel Henderson, Scott Parker, Jennifer Sakry, Abraham Smith, Dominique Stewart and Brittany Weiker — to move on to the April general election.
Three seats on the Menomonie school board are open this spring. Styer is the only incumbent running; Chris Freeman filed noncandidacy papers and state Rep. Clint Moses did not file paperwork to run again, a school district spokesperson said.
Henderson came in first with 1,224 votes, followed by Stewart (1,198), Smith (1,190), Parker (634), Weiker (610), Sakry (574) and Styer (503), according to unofficial election results from Dunn and St. Croix counties. (The Menomonie school district encompasses a small portion of St. Croix County.)
Members of the nine-person board serve three-year terms.