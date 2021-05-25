EAU CLAIRE — A vacant at-large seat on the Eau Claire City Council attracted 11 applicants who range from lifelong residents to recent arrivals.
On Thursday night, current council members will interview all of the candidates in a special meeting that will be conducted via an online videoconference.
Following that initial interview, the hopefuls will have a second chance on June 7 to make their cases to be appointed to the empty seat. The council will then vote on June 8 on which candidate will fill the remainder of the term left by former Councilwoman Mai Xiong, who resigned in April. The newly appointed council member will begin serving on June 21. The seat and four other at-large positions on the council will be on Eau Claire ballots in the spring 2022 election.
The 11 applicants submitted letters to the council earlier this month to state the qualities they have that would make them good leaders for the city.
“As a relatively new member of the community, I would bring a fresh pair of eyes to the challenges and opportunities facing the Eau Claire community,” Douglas Allen wrote in his application.
He moved to Eau Claire in spring 2018 after retiring the previous year from a long career in teaching and administration in higher education. Allen currently is part of Rural Co-Creation Strategies, a consulting firm that helps communities develop plans with an approach focused on getting input from residents.
Meanwhile, retired manufacturing sector worker Randall DeMars pointed to his 49 years of living in Eau Claire, including three years representing one of the city’s five aldermanic districts.
“In my previous City Council tenure, I was a strong advocate for community planning, fiscal responsibility and economic development,” he stated.
Another longtime Eau Claire resident, Regina Melendy, has lived here for 25 years, worked various customer service and management jobs, served as a sergeant for 14 years in the Wisconsin Army National Guard and raised two children on her own.
“People in the community respect me, think I am nice, and seek out my council often. I am the calm of the storm in a crisis,” she wrote in her candidacy application.
Laura Jones Holm has lived in the Chippewa Valley for 26 years, moving to Eau Claire in late 2019 to become a homeowner. Currently a special education assistant at Delong Middle School, she is going to law school as well with the hope her career can help the working class.
“Working in social services gave me a different perspective on life in Eau Claire,” she wrote.
Other candidates also drew connections between their professional experiences and serving on the council.
“My long career as a public K-12 and higher educator and leader has afforded me many opportunities to work alongside of diverse professionals committed to achieving organizational goals,” Roderick Jones stated in his application.
Jones has worked at UW-Eau Claire since 2019 as an assistant professor teaching special education and inclusive practices, but prior to that he taught at K-12 schools in Florida going back to 2001.
Another university employee, Dang Yang, director of UW-Eau Claire’s multicultural affairs office, also likened his job’s duties to skills useful in city government.
“In my professional work, the bulk of what I do is find ways to engage with people, understand their needs, and respond accordingly by allocating resources, people and programming. This professional experience in community engagement will be a benefit to the City Council,” wrote Yang, who has lived in Eau Claire since 2004.
Trace Skoglund, who chose to relocate to Eau Claire recently for the rest of his working life and retirement, described his diverse career that began in education and spent the last two decades in the health care industry.
“I bring passion, purpose and compassion to all of my endeavors, from teaching and coaching students ... to providing empathic patient care ... to civic volunteering and social advocacy,” he wrote.
Skoglund currently is senior director of accounts for CVS Health -- Aetna, which has him overseeing the company’s national COVID-19 testing and vaccination program, according to his application.
Amy Erickson, founder The Well and Latitude 44 Yoga Studio, cited her background as owner of small businesses in downtown Eau Claire and passion for wellness in her application for the council position.
“My interest in serving Eau Claire via the City Council is largely rooted in my passion for the overall health and resiliency of both myself as an individual and the community as a whole,” she wrote.
Two of the candidates pointed to their involvement in Eau Claire neighborhood associations as credentials for joining the council.
A Florida transplant who’s still fairly new to the area, Jacqueline Roelant said she is committed to raising her five children here and has already become an active member of the Third Ward Neighborhood Association, serving as its communications leader.
“Items I feel are important pillars to this community are affordable taxation, reliable city services, quality of life, engaging the community and managed reasonable economic growth,” she wrote.
Chad Rowekamp, president of the Eastside Hill Neighborhood Association, cited his group’s effort to improve Boyd Park and events hosted in the area as inspiration for him to try out for council.
“I believe I can bring a lot from the perspective of a neighborhood association as in what we need to succeed and the barriers we come upon when working with the city,” he wrote.
Rowekamp included ideas for improving city policies on block parties and fundraising for public projects in his application, but wasn’t the only candidate pitching changes to Eau Claire.
Josh Stanley, who spent the past decade as a firefighter in South Carolina before moving back to Eau Claire to raise his family, wants Eau Claire to review its laws to clear potential hurdles for reducing building costs and improving the economy.
“I would like to see us as a city work on reviewing and changing any ordinances or policies that affect us having affordable housing and attracting businesses to our city,” he wrote.
Stanley challenged Councilman Jeremy Gragert in April’s election for the council’s 3rd District seat, but was unable to oust the incumbent.