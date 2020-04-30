A new apartment complex being built in Eau Claire got $483,430 in low-income tax credits, which will ensure that a portion of its units will be affordable to people making well below the area’s median income.
Cannery Trail Residences made the Wisconsin Housing & Economic Development Authority’s list this week of 34 projects in the state that will receive a total of $31.9 million in tax credits to help create more affordable housing.
“In order to make the development feasible and financeable we needed to be able to get those tax credits,” said developer Tyler Warner of W Capital Group.
The tax credits will be sold to private investors who help fund Phase 2 of the Cannery Trail Residences. Slated for construction next year, that building will include 43 apartments with 36 of them reserved for people making 30% to 60% of Eau Claire County’s median income.
Phase 1 of the project already is under construction with 71 market-rate apartments already being built along North Oxford Avenue in Eau Claire’s Cannery District. Leases will soon be signed for those apartments, which are scheduled to be ready for occupancy on Aug. 15, according to Warner.
Along with the tax credits administered by the state, Cannery Trail Residences, which is being built in an area Eau Claire is working to redevelop, is eligible for up to $800,000 in incentives from the city.
Progress on the Phase 1 building has already hit benchmarks for the developer to receive $250,000 of those incentives from the city, according to finance director Jay Winzenz. When the building gets its first tenants, another $50,000 will be paid out to the developer.
The remaining $500,000 in city incentives are tied into Phase 2, with $200,000 of that specifically for meeting affordable housing quotas the developer has promised.
Tuesday’s announcement of the tax credits provided momentum the developers sought toward their goals to create affordable housing in Eau Claire.
“The tax credits from WHEDA were the lion’s share of what we needed to get started,” said Chris Laurent, president of Cinnaire Solutions, who is working with W Capital Group on Phase 2 of the Cannery Trail Residences.
But two other projects developers planned in Eau Claire that also sought the tax credits did not make WHEDA’s list of recipients.
La Crosse-based Gerrard Development had envisioned a four-story building with 80 apartments and some commercial space along a high bank of the Eau Claire River on the city’s east side.
Not getting the $1.15 million in tax credits the project had sought has likely doomed it.
“That project is completely dead,” said Paul Gerrard, vice president of Gerrard Development.
Of the building’s 80 units, 68 would’ve been reserved for low-income tenants, and Gerrard said 15% of the apartments would’ve specifically gone to people who are currently homeless.
Though he didn’t rule out some kind of building project still happening at the vacant land on the northeast corner of Birch Street and River Prairie Drive, Gerrard indicated that missing out on the tax credits was a huge setback.
West CAP was also part of the project and Peter Kilde, that community action agency’s executive director, said he’s still got hope that the team could still find another affordable housing project to do in Eau Claire.
“We haven’t given up on that idea,” he said.
Gerrard and West CAP did get a victory on a different project on Tuesday, receiving $623,600 in tax credits for a 50-unit building in New Richmond that will be entirely affordable housing.
A total of 64 projects throughout Wisconsin had requested $61 million in tax credits, vying against each other for the finite amount of money available through WHEDA.
“It’s extremely competitive,” Kilde said.
Another Eau Claire project that didn’t make the cut was an application from an Illinois company to convert a defunct nursing home into affordable housing for seniors. EREG Development failed to get the $1.22 million in tax credits it sought for major renovation to the former Mt. Washington Residence, according to WHEDA’s list.