As Eau Claire begins to see the redevelopment of a former industrial corridor along the Chippewa River, city officials spoke with residents who already live nearby.
During Thursday night’s meeting of the Upper West Side Neighborhood Association, the vision for riverfront land north of West Madison Street was discussed.
“Things are starting to change in what’s been deemed the Cannery District,” said Aaron White, the city’s economic development manager.
Input from neighbors will be brought to Eau Claire’s Redevelopment Authority next week, which is working with consultants Vandewalle & Associates on honing designs for the Cannery District.
Upper West Side residents got an early peek at the latest drafts of plans for the district, which show parkland and apartment buildings along the waterfront. But maps of the area still had questions about the mix of housing and businesses that the city is interested in encouraging and the future of a neighborhood park.
Mathew Riedel, who has lived for almost two years just a few blocks from the Cannery District, was among those at Thursday’s meeting.
“I’m encouraged and excited but at the same time leery,” he said.
While he wants to see the vacant land in the district be developed, he doesn’t want to see unintended consequences for the neighborhood. Chief among his worries is that the area could be gentrified, with the new development resulting in higher rents that would price families now living in the area out of a home there.
“We just have to be very intentional as a community,” he said.
Shawn Putnick, president of the Upper West Side Neighborhood Association, said neighbors seem to be OK with new apartment buildings going into the Cannery District because they can help with the city’s shortage of affordable housing.
“We know that low-income housing is needed,” she said.
However, she and others spoke about the need to maintain mature trees in the neighborhood while parts of it are being redeveloped.
“We don’t want to see any forested area destroyed needlessly,” Putnick said.
One of the questions posed to residents was whether Kessler Park should stay where it currently is or replace it with a new neighborhood park on the block immediately east of it. The latter option would allow the full city block that Kessler Park takes up now to be turned into new homes or townhouses.
White was asked about the possibility to just make Kessler Park larger, as the Cannery District will be bringing more residents to the area, increasing demand for park space.
“It comes down to how to pay for it,” he replied.
The city is currently getting revised plans for the Cannery District because plans created in 2015 had lots of public amenities, but not enough development to generate the property taxes needed to pay for those city improvements.
“There just wasn’t enough from the private side of development to fund the public amenities,” White said of the prior plans.
While developing the Cannery District will take years to complete, some of the area’s revitalization is already beginning.
The Brewing Projekt opened its new brewery and taproom there earlier this year at 1807 N. Oxford Ave.
Just south of the Eau Claire Children’s Theatre, a groundbreaking ceremony was held earlier on Thursday for Cannery Trail Residences, two apartment buildings being made by developer W Capital Group.
The first building will have 71 units priced at market-rate rents, but the second building will be priced so lower income individuals can afford them, but that does depend on getting housing tax credits from the state.
Roadwork on North Oxford Avenue already is being planned for next year to improve the deteriorating roadway and make the area more pedestrian-friendly.