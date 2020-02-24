Rebuilding a couple of crumbling roads and replacing old utility lines underneath them are estimated to cost $2 million in a project also intended to make an Eau Claire redevelopment area more welcoming to pedestrians.
The City Council is scheduled to vote this afternoon on replacing three blocks of Oxford Avenue and one block of Maxon Street in the Cannery District, an area along the west bank of the Chippewa River.
David Solberg, city engineer, mentioned during a public hearing Monday night that the pavement on Oxford Avenue near Kwik Trip has become badly deteriorated.
“It’s kind of a blighted street, it’s in rough shape,” he said.
Water mains underneath the street date back to 1891 and the sewer system there was installed just before World War II. Maxon Street’s water mains were installed 110 years ago and its pavement also has worn down.
In addition to a new road and utilities, the Oxford Avenue project also includes adding decorative brick pavers, decorative lighting, boulevard trees and other landscaping.
“We viewed it as a gateway into the area with higher aesthetic streetscape,” Solberg said.
While it will be somewhat similar to Barstow Street in downtown Eau Claire, he noted that the look will be not the same so the Cannery District gets its own identity.
“We wanted it to be unique to this area,” Solberg said.
One way the city plans to do that is by using brick pavers with colors seen on nearby buildings, namely the Brewing Projekt and Eau Claire Children’s Theatre.
On-street parking will also be added along Oxford Avenue, both to provide public parking and encourage traffic to slow down on the busy street.
Councilman Jeremy Gragert questioned if plans for the roadwork were providing space for bicyclists by not including a bike lane or “sharrow” pavement markings that tell motorists to share the road.
Solberg replied that there wasn’t enough room on the street for parking and bicycle lanes. He did note that there is a recreational trail that runs parallel to Oxford Avenue along the riverfront already.
During the public hearing, Eau Claire businesswoman Lisa Aspenson said she felt the plan for the street doesn’t work well for people who like to ride their bikes on streets.
She added that the street’s design should at least make it safe for people to ride their bicycles over to the nearby trail.
While the council will vote during its 4 p.m. meeting today on plans for the streets, whether the work will get done this year is not yet known.
The city is working with neighboring businesses on the timing of the roadwork, which will close the streets to through-traffic. The project also needs to be coordinated with Xcel Energy to remove overhead powerlines on Oxford Avenue and reroute them to an alleyway.
At the earliest, the project could start this summer and finish in fall, Solberg said. But it could also be delayed until next year, going from spring until summer.
As Oxford Avenue is a principal arterial street in the city, a detour would be established to route traffic around the construction area.
And though it is not part of this project, Solberg also showed plans for creating a roundabout at the intersection of Oxford Avenue and Platt Street. However, that would wait for a future year and depend on how development shapes up in the Cannery District.
The city’s Redevelopment Authority recently approved marketing materials to entice developers to build in the district where the city envisions a mix of new housing and “maker-type” businesses.