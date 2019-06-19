More land will be slated for private development in the Cannery District since the city found it needed a larger tax base there to pay for a park, trails and other public amenities in Eau Claire’s newest riverfront redevelopment area.
The city’s Redevelopment Authority hired consultant Vandewalle & Associates last month for $30,000 to revise plans for the district that were drawn up in 2015.
“The public infrastructure to be added in the original plan was pretty steep,” said Aaron White, the city’s economic development manager.
The city has been working on projections for anticipated property value growth the area based on the old plan and compared them to cost estimates for rebuilding roads in the district, creating a swath of parkland along the Chippewa River and other potential expenses.
“We were facing challenges paying for all for the public infrastructure including the street reconstruction and park development,” city finance director Jay Winzenz said.
The city is in the process of creating a tax increment financing district for the Cannery District where taxes on new buildings in that area will be used to pay for public improvements there. Creating the new TIF district will be subject to public discussions and votes at several city meetings next month.
A proposed five-year projects plan for the city shows some prospective costs in the Cannery District. That plan includes $4.5 million in street improvements and $3.8 million for park development during the next five years in the district.
While the figure for roadwork is unlikely to change much, Winzenz said the dollar amount attached to parks would be adjusted based on the consultant’s recommendations to pare back that part of the district.
On Wednesday morning, the city’s Redevelopment Authority met to hear an update on Vandewalle’s progress and take up other matters involving private development in the Cannery District.
The RDA board voted to approve a development and purchase agreement with Madison-based developer W Capital Group to build apartment buildings on RDA land along the west side of the 1700 block of Oxford Avenue.
The project known as Cannery Trail Residences already received rezoning approval earlier this year from the city for its plans showing two buildings — one with 71 apartments and the other with 43 units.
A portion of the apartments would have rents set specifically for low-income residents, which remains part of the project’s plan.
“We’re still looking at the same mix of housing,” White said.
The agreements with the developer will now require approval from the City Council.
Another housing development that had been pitched for land in the Cannery District, but has been idled, may be coming back for a second try.
Last year, Milwaukee-based developer WiRED Properties had proposed turning a vacant block along First Street into a “pocket neighborhood” — a group of single-family homes built around a common space such as a courtyard, shared garden or small playground.
But White said that proposal had been idled after the prospective home prices came back higher than what the local market would seem to accept.
“The price points in their original proposal were not suitable for the community and the neighborhood,” he said.
WiRED is revamping its proposal, White said, and may bring its revised plan to the RDA at a future meeting.