A new vision for a once-industrial swath of land along the Chippewa River in Eau Claire has been finalized and will be pitched to developers early next year.
On Wednesday morning, the city’s Redevelopment Authority Board unanimously approved designs created by Milwaukee-based Vandewalle and Associates that foresee small, locally-grown businesses and a variety of new housing coming to that area.
“We’re still theming this as a ‘maker’s district,’” said Aaron White, the city’s economic development manager.
The concept for the Cannery District — a nod to a canned food factory perched along the shoreline long ago — is intended to draw small, local businesses that create artwork, artisan foods, furniture and other goods that are produced locally.
Along with those stores, plans for the district also specify land that would be used for apartment buildings and town houses to help address the community’s housing shortage.
“The board liked what they saw,” White said.
Close to the High Bridge that allows pedestrians to cross the river would be three large apartment buildings with a total of 150 units, based on the plans.
South of that and along much of the riverbank would be park land. Part of that is seen as a replacement for the nearby Kessler Park, which is a full block the RDA would like to see turned into new housing.
Two large buildings with ground-floor commercial space and apartments above are envisioned for the blocks on the east side of First Street, between Maple and Platt streets. Another smaller building would be seen as primarily commercial space, but could also include apartments on its second floor.
RDA Board member Thomas Kemp said the Cannery District’s designs are intended to create a place to draw the community and visitors to.
“I want to make sure whatever we do down there creates a place where all Eau Clairians and beyond can partake,” he said, adding that a wide appeal would make the district sustainable.
Kemp also said cost projections weighing the value of private development with new parks and public infrastructure in the district makes the design financially feasible for Eau Claire.
This is the city’s second version of Cannery District plans after designs drawn up in 2015 were found to have not enough land for private development and too much new park space. As the Cannery District is in a tax increment financing district, taxes from new privately owned buildings pay for public improvements in that area.
With the RDA Board’s unanimous approval, consultant Vandewalle and Associates will create a booklet of concept drawings and information on the Cannery District that Eau Claire can use to market the land to developers. That marketing product is expected to be available early next year, White said.
Some of the housing the RDA had hoped for the Cannery District already is progressing.
Developer W Capital Group began construction this fall of apartment buildings along First Street, just south of the Eau Claire Children’s Theatre.
The RDA met Wednesday morning with a local company interested in making town houses on the north end of the Cannery District.
GRIP Development Group, which is led by Eau Claire builder and landlord Jason Griepentrog, is entering into negotiations with the RDA to build 26 town houses on a vacant 1.9-acre block owned by the city along Cedar Street.
Discussions with the builder are still in early stages and details may change, but White said the dwellings are currently proposed in twin home or triplex arrangements. The majority would be units that owners could buy, though some may be rentals.
Each home would have two to three bedrooms, an attached garage and be priced so people making around the county’s median income can afford them, White said.
Prior to GRIP setting its sights on the vacant block, Milwaukee firm WiRED Properties last year had proposed a cluster of single-family homes be built there. However, feedback to WiRED’s plan for a “pocket neighborhood” with home prices starting at $250,000 were seen as too pricey compared to existing homes nearby, White said. The RDA gave WiRED the opportunity to alter its proposal, but it eventually walked away. White then contacted area developers to see if they were interested in making new homes in the Cannery District, which garnered GRIP’s interest.
The Cannery District already is home to several attractions and businesses, including The Brewing Projekt, Eau Claire Children’s Theatre, Kwik Trip, Dollar General and Little Caesar’s Pizza.
North Barstow area update
Plans for a new children’s museum, restaurant and offices are progressing for one lot owned by the RDA in the North Barstow area, but a neighboring block does not yet have a project approved for it.
The RDA Board voted Wednesday to sign a document with Monarch Ventures that starts a 90-day negotiation period for the “liner site” lot directly east of the North Barstow area parking ramp.
Monarch is planning a three-story building with a ground-floor restaurant and office space above. Next that and on the same lot, the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire is planning its new two-story facility.
“That project is moving forward well,” White said.
Seeing less progress is the neighboring Block 7 — a full city block currently occupied by a surface parking lot that the RDA has been trying for several years to attract a viable redevelopment project to.
The RDA Board met in closed session to discuss the current proposals for that land — Eau Claire-based Commonweal Development’s vision for apartments and commercial space, and nonprofit group Movin’ Out’s idea for a smaller apartment complex for affordable housing.
The RDA has not yet moved forward with selecting either project, but not rejected them either. Both developers are being asked to consider changes to their initial plans because they posed financial challenges to the city’s TIF district there, White said. However, if their plans can’t be adapted, White said the RDA may solicit new ideas from developers, consider ways to divide up the land or other ways to market the property.