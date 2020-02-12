MENOMONIE — After the loss of friend, there was one thing to do.
Do the thing he loved most — drive.
The Dunn County Car Club organized a road trip last weekend to honor the memory of Christopher Becker, 19, who died in a car crash in the town of Menomonie on Feb. 2.
The members assembled a caravan of vehicles Saturday morning to make their way to Wisconsin Rapids for Becker’s burial. The 19-year-old Becker was born in Wisconsin Rapids before moving to Menomonie, where he graduated from Menomonie High School in 2019.
As one of the founding members of the car club that began a few years ago, the club members knew they needed do something to show support, the way Becker was always there for anyone in the group.
“A group of us came together and said we need to do this, this is something that Chris would love, and we need to be there for his family and especially for each other right now,” club member Mason Johnson said.
The car club had about 20 vehicles hit the highway Saturday as about 40 members made their way to Wisconsin Rapids. The desire to quickly organize the drive and make sure everyone had a ride showed how much Becker meant to everyone in the group, club member Hayden Hasenberg said.
“It’s been really tough. It’s been really draining and I think at the end of the day there’s going to be a part of all of us that was kind of left with him, but I think in the future if we’re all here for each other we’ll be able to get through it,” Hasenberg said.
Becker was instrumental in getting participation within the group. The club formed with the desire for more local events and to build a group of people with the same passion for cars.
Becker took charge to organize get-togethers and events. Weekends in the summer typically involved cruise events in Eau Claire and daily work on cars. The club usually holds about three shows in Menomonie each summer.
Johnson has fond memories of the days working with Becker on vehicles and sharing their knowledge.
Becker would always work on his old Dodge truck that closely resembled who he was. You could hear the truck approaching from miles away. Like the truck, Becker was loud and proud, Johnson said.
Dylan Thomas was the passenger in the vehicle with Becker the night of the accident and he said the relationships developed through the car club have helped him through a difficult time.
The support of the club has made the loss easier to handle. On the way to the burial, group members shared memories of Becker and created new memories they can share together.
“On the way down here we made so many great memories, and we made memories on the way there and on the way back. It was nice to hear all the good memories everyone had to say about him,” Thomas said.
Seeing how much it meant to his family to have the group there was great to see, Thomas said. The mutual support has been helpful to both the family and car club members. The Becker family has been supportive of the group and Thomas has no doubt that will continue.
“When we were down there we pealed out a little bit and you could just tell his dad was smiling and his mom was smiling and waving and blowing kisses,” Thomas said.
The car club has plans to start a new car show this summer in Becker’s memory.
Members are hoping to raise funds at the event to help support the Becker family, and they have desires of starting a scholarship presented by the Dunn County Car Club in the future. A gathering of cars and friends is all Becker would have wanted, Hasenberg said.
“I know he can hear us and hears us all saying ‘keep ripping it up there’ because that’s what he’s doing — driving his car,” Thomas said.