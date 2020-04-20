A room in the L.E. Phillips Career Development Center usually serves as a location to test liquid absorbency of various products. However, it was recently converted to a packaging area for masks to be dispersed to the community in the fight against COVID-19.
The upholstery and sewing department of the nonprofit recently shifted gears to create masks and is now creating a few thousand every week, giving them free of charge to more than 50 organizations, including assisted living facilities, banks, grocery stores and gas stations.
In late March, several employees had the idea, and production began in earnest on April 1. The center made about 1,000 masks in the first week, mostly for employees and their families, but it can now make more than 3,000 weekly for the larger community. Many other operations continue in the Career Development Center, but about a half dozen employees now work almost exclusively on masks.
As of last Friday, the organization had made about 5,500 total masks. Gregg Mizerk, president and CEO, said the nonprofit has orders for about 10,000 additional masks and enough material to make 40,000 more.
The masks are white and made of elastic and polyurethane. The raw material requires six folds before it can be completed. After researching online Mizerk had the idea to make a cardboard template to assist with the folding process, which is the most challenging aspect, according to Faye Beyer, upholstery and sewing manager.
The final step involves the masks either being sewed together or sonically welded. Once completed, masks are shipped in Ziploc packs of one, two, five or 10 that include cleaning instructions. Some orders are small, while others entail a few hundred masks. The largest order was around 1,100.
Most shipments are fulfilled within a few days, a week at most. The most rewarding aspect is the small gestures of kindness and appreciation shown by recipients, said Angela Kjellberg, marketing coordinator.
Mizerk said it wasn’t overly challenging to convert nearly a whole department to making masks.
“We like trying new projects, so over time the process gets perfected,” Mizerk said. “Everyone just kind of grabbed a role and pitched in.”
The organization had never made masks before, but it was a no-brainer decision to help area businesses. The Career Development Center plans to continue making masks for as long as the community needs them. It is a bit of a role reversal for the nonprofit, which usually receives donations from other businesses and now is returning the favor.
“We’re an organization that relies on everyone in the community to help us out, so it’s kind of a nice opportunity for us to give back, so we’ve enjoyed that,” Mizerk said. “People can look at us in a different light and know that we can be there when we're needed. When people invest in our organization, we’re able to use that to give back to the community.”
To place a mask order, email Kjellberg at kjellberga@lecdc.org or call the office number at 715-834-2771.