EAU CLAIRE — Decades of history, artifacts and knowledge lie beyond the walls of not one, but two Carson Park-based museums. Since 1985, the Wisconsin Logging Museum and Chippewa Valley Museum have sat side-by-side on Half Moon Drive — separate, but united in purpose.
That’s about to change.
The museums on Monday announced that both Boards of Directors have voted to merge CVM and WLM into a single organization.
“Both museums have a strong presence in the community, and we both have a strong and active corps of volunteers and members who sustain us,” a joint news release states. “By uniting under one umbrella, our museums will more effectively bring the history and culture of the region to the larger community.”
Carrie Ronnander, director of CVM, said the museum boards had been discussing a potential merge since last fall, then seriously began considering it in the spring.
“We see that we can do better things together and so, as the pandemic has kind of shown us, you can get weakened really quickly,” Ronnander said. “So, by combining our resources before there is another crisis we want to set ourselves up for the future.”
Ultimately, Ronnander added, the merge will allow both entities to serve members of the community more effectively, offering a single source for any information they’re looking for.
Rachel Lange, director of WLM since 2021, said the merge will also allow the museums to eliminate redundancies in information and resources, while also filling knowledge gaps between the two museums.
“We have different expertise, different experiences in both museums,” Lange said. “And by reducing that sort of duplication and working more efficiently together, it’s just going to make it much easier for us to serve the community.”
She added, “We know it’s going to be great, but we’re just not sure what great looks like yet.”
In terms of day-to-day operations, both Ronnander and Lange said there’s still much to be decided.
An official merge date, organizational layout, operational hours, admission costs and other factors will be discussed further and announced in the coming months.
The museums’ joint statement states, “CVM and WLM both have endowments supporting their financial health, and each could continue in its current capacity into the future. With the prospect of the Carson Park Master Plan on the horizon, campus planning for future needs will be incorporated into a comprehensive site plan. This mutual decision to become one entity is future-driven and a recognition the museums are stronger together.”
Ronnander, who has been with the museum since 2000, said a new name for the combined organizations is also up for consideration.
“It’s not decided, but we do know it’s very important for both organizations to retain their unique identities,” Ronnander said. “There’s a lot more work that we have to do. … The boards of both organizations and staff are pretty excited about the possibilities. We know that it’s going to be hard at times and we’re not going to get everything right, but in the end, I think it will all be worth it.”