The Chippewa Valley Railroad, a set of three one-quarter-size trains that has carried visitors through Eau Claire’s Carson Park on summer Sundays since 1978, will run on a longer loop as early as late summer.
For the first time in 35 years, the Chippewa Valley Railroad Association is lengthening the route by building and installing a new, one-eighth-mile stretch of track, said association president Dave Peterson.
The new route — which adds onto the existing half-mile track — will take riders deeper into the woods, in view of vehicles on Carson Park Drive and pedestrians on the footpath.
“This one-eight-mile adds a more rustic view of Carson Park,” said six-year CVRA member Marc Brown. “The second objective was to have more parallel train track for trains to pass by each other.”
The CVRA, a volunteer group that maintains and runs the trains, calls it the West Branch Line.
“The viewpoint will be a different part of the woods,” Peterson said.
If timed correctly, the two trains will also pass each other in the woods during the route.
“The experience is going to be different, and it’s good for our members … and certainly for people who have been riding the train for years,” Peterson said.
The diesel train seats six to 12 people; the two steam-powered trains seat 24 riders each. In an average summer, ridership is 6,000 to 8,000 people, Peterson said.
Even with the new branch, the CVRA will probably not run all three trains at the same time, Brown said.
“By the time you load a train and it leaves, the other one returns. It’s probably not practical to have three trains,” he said.
However, on the Fourth of July, the CVRA will often run the two steam-powered trains in tandem, both locomotives pulling the two sets of cars strung together.
If summer weather cooperates, Peterson is “anticipating we’ve made enough progress that we’ll be able to operate at least a demonstration train by the end of the summer.”
The construction won’t impact this summer’s train schedule, Peterson said.
In addition to the roughly 25 volunteers at the CVRA, the project’s success is also due to inmate volunteers from the Chippewa Valley Correctional Treatment Facility, Peterson said.
The minimum-security Chippewa Falls facility treats men with substance abuse and other issues.
Crews from the facility have worked with the railroad group in Carson Park for six years, cleaning the tracks, building track components and helping install them in the park.
Brown said the men are vital to the project.
“When they get out of prison, there’s things they have to do. One is community service. So this works out for those folks, and it’s been a boon to us,” Brown said. “These guys are young and strong and give us just the kind of muscle we need to pick up the track and put it down where we want it laid.”
Steam-powered tradition
The CVRA, formed in Eau Claire in 1974, created its first train route with a steam locomotive in 1978: a straight, one-eighth-mile track alongside Half Moon Lake.
“It was pretty primitive,” Peterson said.
Six years later, the group expanded the track to its current half-mile loop. It maintains two coal-burning steam locomotives and a diesel train, running two trains at a time on Sunday and holiday afternoons between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
After the CVRA added furnishings along the track over the last 10 years, the West Branch Line was the last project left on its five-year plan, Peterson said.
CVRA already had enough rail — the parallel metal bars that steer the train — but needed spikes, ties and ballast — crushed stone that’s packed around the tracks for support.
But a $6,000 grant from the Lois and Arnold Domer Fund and Aubre’s Fund through the Eau Claire Community Foundation provided the dollars the group needed.
Excavating contractor American Express of Eau Claire also volunteered its services to grade the area, Peterson said.
When winter hit, CVRA volunteers began assembling 30-foot pieces of the track, preparing to move the panels to their destination, Peterson said.
“It makes site installations go pretty fast. That’s exactly what big trains do too,” Brown said. “It’s sort of a mass production technique.”
The CVRA has finished building the track. This summer volunteers will distribute the crushed granite ballast on the new route, then connect the track to the current loop, Peterson said.
The group even built a new switch, a piece of machinery that guides trains from one track to another, said Brown, who designed the new switch.
The West Branch Line isn’t the CVRA’s only cause for celebration: Its first steam locomotive will turn 100 years old in 2020. Built by amusement park owner Frank Van Duzer in Kenosha in 1920, the locomotive is the oldest operating park engine in Wisconsin, Peterson believes.
Brown noted the West Branch Line owes thanks to the Eau Claire Community Foundation grant, its riders and many volunteers.
“Specifically, the correctional (crews) … have really helped us out in the way of labor force,” Brown said.
The Chippewa Valley Railroad runs Sundays and holidays between Memorial Day and Labor Day, including July 4, from 1 to 5 p.m. in Carson Park, 100 Carson Park Drive, Eau Claire. Admission is $3 for adults, $2 for children 3 to 12 years old, and free for children 2 and under.