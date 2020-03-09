A $3 million project to improve seating and upgrade amenities at Carson Park’s baseball stadium is set for a vote today.
Making a final push for the project during Monday night’s public hearing at City Hall, baseball boosters said it would be a “quality of life” improvement for fans of America’s pastime.
“It’s important to the community,” said Andy Neborak, part-owner of the Eau Claire Express.
The Northwoods League team is among several groups that use the baseball stadium, including local high school players and adult teams.
Eau Claire has supported the arts and downtown’s revitalization, Neborak said, and he urged the City Council to do the same for residents who participate in baseball as players or fans.
He is part of a group that is in the process of fundraising to pay for half of the project’s cost. Mark Faanes, chairman of that campaign, said there’s about $700,000 that still needs to be raised. A community campaign will start this spring to help get fundraisers to their $1.5 million target.
“The group is working diligently for the final push,” said Sue Bornick, executive director of the Eau Claire Community Foundation, as she spoke Monday in support of the project.
If approved during today’s 4 p.m. council meeting, the plans show the old 1964-built bleachers along the first and third baselines replaced by new ones with buildings underneath them.
Instead of metal benches, each new set of bleachers will have 456 individual plastic box seats.
“We did give up about 100 seats from what we have now, but we believe this will be a much better customer experience,” said Jeff Pippenger, the city’s community services director.
The new bleachers will comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act and have areas for wheelchair seating.
Underneath the bleachers will be buildings with restrooms, concessions stands, apparel sales and equipment storage. New dugouts also are part of the project.
One of the changes to the plans suggested last month by a city panel was to include a separate restroom specifically for the use of families or gender-neutral people. Plans have been revised to include one of those restrooms, in addition to usual men’s and women’s facilities. That change will add about $30,000 to the project’s cost, Pippenger said.
If plans are approved and the funds all get raised, work at the park would begin after the 2020 baseball season ends and the new facilities would be ready in time for next spring.
Anti-deportation stance
People who feel Eau Claire should take a vocal stance against a proposed deportation policy for Hmong and Lao residents spoke during Monday night’s public hearing.
In a tearful recounting of her early life, Eau Claire resident True Vue spoke about being born in a refugee camp in Thailand and coming with her family to the U.S. as a child.
Her parents told her that she had to be a good citizen and become educated, but Vue recalls some of her Hmong peers didn’t have the same experience as children.
“Not everyone had a positive life like mine and some turned to gangs,” she said.
But Vue added that they have changed, started families of their own, gotten jobs and contribute to the community.
She urged the City Council to approve a resolution that would send a letter to White House, members of Congress who represent Wisconsin and other officials that Eau Claire stands against the deportation proposal.
There are more than 4,500 Hmong and Lao residents who are not U.S. citizens and have previously committed crimes or have deportation orders against them that would be targeted by the proposal. If the federal government goes through with the proposal, those individuals would face deportation to Laos. About 300 Wisconsin residents who are Hmong, Lao and other ethnic minorities who originated in Laos have been served deportation orders, according to the Eau Claire resolution.
Several people spoke Monday night about the debt the U.S. still owes the Hmong people for aiding American soldiers during the Vietnam War.
“We made a promise. That promise still needs to be kept to the fullest,” said Theresa Nagle.