EAU CLAIRE — A $1 million cash bail was set Tuesday for the Milwaukee man who authorities say shot the gun in connection with the homicide of a 46-year-old Eau Claire man.

Philip R. Novak, 37, made his initial appearance in Eau Claire County Court on felony counts of first-degree intentional homicide, attempted armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon and bail jumping.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com