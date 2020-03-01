A spoonful of sugar isn’t the only key ingredient to “Mary Poppins” — magic goes into the recipe too.
Cast members from the Eau Claire Children’s Theatre production of the beloved musical were asked on a recent evening for a word that fits the show. “Uplifting,” which could apply figuratively and literally, brought some assent.
But for a story in which a character literally takes to the air, there was no question about the most fitting choice.
Local audiences can see how the English nanny shakes things up for George and Winifred Banks and their misbehaving children, Jane and Michael, Friday through Sunday, March 8, in Pablo Center at the Confluence’s RCU Theatre, 128 Graham Ave. Wayne Marek is directing the production.
As noted by Kathryn Flynn, who plays the title role, a song in the stage version, but not the film, sums up the show’s appeal: “Anything Can Happen.” Which is actually a pretty good way to talk about “magic.”
“That part of the musical version when you’re in a theater and you’re seeing it live versus on a film, it takes a presence of really letting you see her magic is intertwined in that,” she said, adding: “But at the same time it’s also like, a family can change if you let it. ... It’s so much more than her magical tricks and everything, but it’s like literally anything, if you let it, can change — for the good or the bad, but in this case everything changes for the good. I think that’s a really nice touch to the musical that isn’t in the film that leaves people thinking the world is better than it is.”
Bringing change
Laura Cunningham, cast as Mrs. Corry, the proprietor of a magic shop that sells words such as the tongue-twisting favorite “supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” also talked about that same positive change Mary effects.
“Magic is the first thing that comes to my mind,” Cunningham said. “It is uplifting because you’re kind of thrown into it and everything is so negative, and it shows how just one positive force can just change everything around. And I think that’s very much a reflection of the world today.”
Kyle Jorgenson, playing Mr. Banks, found that the initially stern banker’s arc can be seen as uplifting.
“In my story line and Mrs. Banks’ story line, his big pivotal moment hinges on the choice he makes to go with the good in a person versus the financial benefits and he chooses to make the moral decision, and the whole rest of the show kind of hinges on that for him,” he said.
Keegan Luedtke, playing Michael Banks, brought another apt word into the conversation.
As illustrated in the songs “Jolly Holiday” and “A Spoonful of Sugar,” he said, “If something is boring ... you can make that fun if you want it.”
Actress Chloe Weiss, playing Jane Banks, pointed out “magic” and “fun” don’t just apply to “Mary Poppins” but theater in general.
“I just enjoy doing theater a lot,” she said. “I grew up doing it because my mom introduced it to me, and when I saw that there were auditions for ‘Mary Poppins’ I was like, ‘Man! I think I should try out for that because I just love doing theater and I just thought it was really fun to try out.’”
Getting acquainted
Part of the production’s high-spirited nature comes from Bert, the sometime chimney sweep. As observed by Dustin Haugle, the actor who plays the role, Bert acts as a narrator, and that gives Haugle the opportunity to help the audience experience the charms of the show. That includes younger generations for whom the show may not be as familiar.
“As a crew and as a production, it’s our job to tell that story as if it’s brand new,” he said.
“And in that the audience will find that story in a new way, whether you’ve seen the movie ‘Mary Poppins’ a thousand times because you grew up with it or if it’s the first time you’re being told there’s something so magical and spiritual about this story, and that transcends generations.”
Cunningham counts herself among the children enchanted by the screen version.
“Growing up, it was one of those magical movies where you just watch it like, ‘Oh my gosh! This is amazing!’” she said. “And you kind of want to be Jane and Michael when you’re a kid because it is magical and it would just be so much fun.”
However, Cunningham said, movie fans will get a fresh experience from seeing it live.
“There’s so much that’s similar to what you love about ‘Mary Poppins,’” she said. “The songs are there, and then there are new songs. So even if you’ve seen the movie and you love it, you’re going to experience something new when you come to it.”
“I definitely grew up watching it,” added Jorgenson. “We were a very Disney household. I’ve seen it multiple times and it’s one of the few movies of that ilk that you can even watch nowadays. It’s like, this movie still holds up 100 percent.”
Flynn, a vocal performance major at UW-Eau Claire, not only enjoyed the film growing up, but especially star Julie Andrews, who won a best actress Academy Award for what was her feature film debut.
“That’s the big reason I still watch the movie and I admire it is Julie Andrews,” she said. “I look up to her so much, not only her singing but her back story. I know she has biographies out where she’s written about how she came from nothing ... and how she was singing just to keep her family from homelessness.”
Mutual appreciation
The actors’ love for the show should help engage the audience, Jorgenson commented, which those who know the story and think no surprises will be in store for them.
“It sometimes can be a little bit of a tough sell,” he said. “It’s like a show that people think they know so, ‘Well, why do I need to go see it?’ But those are also some of the best shows to see because ... they bring so much energy into it and then performers feed energy right back, and it just makes it such a lively experience, such a fun time for everyone.”
Part of that scenario is owed to how theater can enhance a show in which, yes, magic, plays a part, observed Kiara Carlson, who plays Mrs. Banks.
“I think it’s the perfect show for theater because it has the magic of how did they do that and the fun and the hope and the redemption and the story, and it’s the perfect show that people will go to to find an escape,” she said.
Besides pointing to the element of escape, Carlson noted that she auditioned in part because of a message in the play particularly valuable in the real world.
“I really wanted to be part of a show that showcased a female in a really positive and big empowered light,” she said.
Looking up
The magic of the show may be most clearly seen when Mary flies, which Flynn has found appeals to all age groups, albeit for different reasons.
“Of course a 3- or 4-year-old might look at that and go, ‘Oh my gosh! She’s really flying!’ And everyone else goes, ‘Where are the straps’” she said.
However, she continued, “That’s what I love about theater is they just take that extra step to, even though we know she’s not flying, but because of the enthusiasm and the energy, that adds to that scene versus her just walking in.”
Carlson put a similar spin on the spectacle.
“I think the flying with ‘Mary Poppins’ makes it kind of other-worldly and kind of breaks that dimension,” she said.
That won’t be the only visual treat for the audience, according to Cunningham.
“Their flying is just another one of those wonderful special effects that you can do in theater. And the flying is the big thing, but especially in this show there are so many really cool special effects the whole time you’re going to be like, ‘How did they do that?’ And hopefully people aren’t asking how they did it but just kind of get lost in the moment ...”
Three of the actors in this cast appeared in the 2015 Eau Claire Children’s Theatre production of “Mary Poppins.” Haugle and Cunningham are reprising their roles from the first time, and Jorgenson will be playing a different part.
Although it was five years ago, Haugle still remembers an interaction with an audience member in the lobby after one of the shows.
“She shook my hand, and she said that she was alive at a time when there were lamplighters and there were chimney sweeps, and it was in fact lucky to shake their hand,” he said. “Having her tell me that story gave me the biggest smile because she had the biggest smile, and what is so awesome about this show is that, no matter your age or your status in life, you’re going to take something that’s special to you from your history or your education or what you grew up with or what you longed to have, you’re going to pull that out of the show. Whether it’s magic, whether it’s a lesson, it can be anything — something as lucky as shaking a sweep’s hand.”