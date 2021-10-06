EAU CLAIRE — Rising costs led to a delay in building new apartments for low-income Eau Claire residents, but those involved in the development say construction will still begin this year.
After completing its first building with market-rate apartments in 2020, The Current had intended to begin work this summer on a second building with lower rents.
Faced with significantly higher prices for materials and labor compared to when the development was first conceived, the building’s timeline has been pushed back a few months.
“We are still hoping to start construction later this fall,” said Nicole Solheim, vice president of Cinnaire Solutions, a nonprofit developer working on The Current’s second building.
Another developer on the project, Eau Claire native and W Capital Group founder Tyler Warner, said construction is intended to start later this month.
Originally The Current’s second building had a July 31 deadline to begin construction or lose tax credits that are crucial to ensuring rents will be affordable to tenants with below-average incomes. The Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority granted an extension to The Current’s developers so they could still get the tax credits if construction begins this fall.
Brenda Marquardt, marketing and communications director for WHEDA, said The Current wasn’t the only development seeking leeway in deadlines.
”This housing tax credit project, along with some others from the 2020 cycle did request a construction extension,” she stated in an email.
Reasons the developers gave for the delays were primarily related to the COVID-19 pandemic, higher costs and supply chain slowdowns.
Warner said he knew The Current wasn’t alone as others planning to build affordable housing have also faced delays.
“There are other development groups facing the same issues throughout Wisconsin,” he said.
The challenge that pushed back The Current’s construction timeline was materials prices that surged above its initial budget.
For the second building, construction costs were anticipated to be $6.3 million in estimates made last fall. By the time it went out to bid this summer though, the price had ballooned by $1 million.
That led the developers to seek out more financing to cover the added costs, including a $192,700 affordable housing grant provided by the Eau Claire City Council in June.
Construction prices that had become very volatile earlier in the pandemic have now calmed down somewhat.
Lumber prices remain higher than what The Current initially planned for but now appear to have settled down, Warner said.
“We now know that the number is pretty stable,” he said, noting that he’s been watching forecasts from sawmills in the U.S. and Canada.
And despite the hurdles posed by the price fluctuations this year, the developers are still determined to push ahead.
”We are very dedicated to the project and look forward to bringing very much-needed affordable housing to the downtown area in Eau Claire,” Solheim said.
Once construction of The Current’s second building does begin, it is expected to take about 12 months to complete, she said.
The new building will have 43 apartments — 36 of them specifically for residents who make 30% to 60% of Eau Claire County’s median income.