EAU CLAIRE — Investing in affordable housing, transitioning to electric buses and other initiatives championed by Eau Claire leaders in prior years are poised to get less funding in the future due to the city’s financial crunch.
Eau Claire City Council members reviewed public projects spending proposed for the next five years during a work session Tuesday afternoon and found some of the causes they’d fought for in the past are being trimmed to focus on necessities.
“This year we were very conservative. We looked at safety. We just looked at projects we had to do,” said Kitzie Winters, city finance director.
That approach in the proposed 2024-28 Capital Improvement Plan prioritized projects for maintaining city infrastructure and facilities, as opposed to expanding them. While there are projects included such as recreational trail improvements, those are in there because they get most of their funding through grant programs, Winters said. Many other projects that relied primarily on property tax dollars or borrowing got curtailed due to fiscal constraints and for the city to keep its debt in control.
Among the casualties was money the City Council had been regularly allocating to a fund used to invest in creating more affordable housing in Eau Claire. This year’s budget has a $275,000 contribution to that city fund. Another $275,000 is currently planned for next year with money Eau Claire got from a federal COVID-19 pandemic relief program.
However, for 2025 and beyond, the plan proposed by City Manager Stephanie Hirsch shows the annual affordable housing allocation dropping to $0.
That didn’t sit well with Councilwoman Kate Felton, who has been a vocal supporter of the city being part of the solution to the housing shortage faced by lower-income residents.
“Where I’m at personally is there’s nothing more important in our budget but affordable homes,” she said, adding a caveat that she’d also include some public safety projects as top priorities.
Councilwoman Emily Anderson said she’s “coming to peace” with the idea that the city simply can’t provide large enough incentives to developers who are already facing high costs for construction materials and borrowing that make it challenging to build new, affordable housing.
“The problem is so much bigger than we can ever build our way out of,” she said.
Anderson added the city will need to think of ways to be more creative with its existing housing stock to help address the affordability problem faced by residents.
Another initiative that Eau Claire’s elected leaders were enthusiastic about in past years was an upcoming transition from diesel and hybrid city buses to new electric ones. But the proposed five-year projects plan and limitations of current facilities brought that to a halt.
“It’s not a possibility over the next few years,” Winters said. “Our electric infrastructure is not supportive of that.”
To charge the massive batteries needed to power an electric bus would take a significant upgrade in the electrical grid near the city’s Central Maintenance Facility on Forest Street. In addition to that, the city would need to add onto that building to accommodate charging stations.
“The space requirements for the charging equipment, we physically don’t have room in the facility to do that,” said Dave Solberg, city engineer and deputy city manager.
Councilman Jeremy Gragert said the transition to electric buses had been discussed in planning documents from prior years, but it sounds like it’s just not going to be possible in the near future.
“It seems like in the next five years it’s not feasible,” he said.
For an electric bus initiative to get going for the city, Winters said it would have to rely on Eau Claire receiving federal grant money for it. In the meantime, when the city does need to replace buses as they age, it will continue to use a federal grant program to buy models with hybrid engines to replace older diesel models.
Fixing problems with city infrastructure are being addressed in the proposed five-year projects plan.
For example, in 2024 the city is planning $20 million in upgrades at the water plant — adding to $4 million already allocated to the issue this year — to remove PFAS chemicals from public well water.
The downtown Dewey Street Bridge, which had a hole appear earlier this year in the middle of its deck between traffic lanes, is anticipated to be replaced in 2025. While federal funds are expected to pay most of the estimated $11.4 million construction project, the city still has to chip in a local share. Up to $3.2 million is currently in the city’s plan, showing that allocation in 2024 toward the bridge replacement.
This summer’s upcoming roadwork has already been approved, but the city is going to rethink how to do street construction in coming years to recover from damage done by this past winter.
“It’s been the worst damage in one winter I’ve seen in the 29 years I’ve been out of school,” Solberg said.
Road projects that had been planned to be done in the next five years are being re-evaluated to see if other streets are in more dire need of repair after this past winter led to significant potholes and cracking in pavement.
The city is also thinking of switching to more resurfacing projects in coming years and scaling back on total road reconstructions so more streets can get attention.
“Spreading it around and doing more mid-grade treatments will start in 2024,” Solberg said.
Tuesday evening’s work session was the second meeting the City Council held to review the proposed 2024-28 Capital Improvement Plan. Several city panels will also review the plan in coming weeks. The council is also planning to hold at least one public discussion on it next month, prior to the document going to a vote.
The first year of the plan will become part of the city’s 2024 budget, which will be decided this fall by the council.