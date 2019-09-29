Emergency crews workers were called to agricultural sites in west-central Wisconsin twice this month after workers became trapped in grain bins.
Safety experts say an adult can be fully engulfed in flowing grain in 20 seconds, but it’s several missteps leading up to that point that can turn that engulfment into a fatality.
“Everyone needs to be doing whatever they can so they don’t have to go in to these bins,” said Cheryl Skjolaas, UW-Extension’s agricultural safety specialist at UW-Madison. “If you’ve hauled anything out of that bin and it’s crusted over, that means you have that void underneath it.
“The first thing on anybody’s mind has to be trying to find a way to break a crust without having to go in.”
Grain entrapments most often occur when an individual enters a bin during the unloading process and is drawn into a flowing column of grain. Entrapment can also happen when an individual enters a bin in which the surface of the grain has become caked because of spoilage creating either a crust or a wall of freestanding grain or in a grain transport vehicle, according to Purdue University’s Agricultural Safety and Health Program, which has been documenting and investigating incidents involving grain storage and handling facilities at both commercial and on-farm locations since the 1970s.
In a grain entrapment, a victim becomes buried in grain beyond the point of self-extrication. Engulfment is an incident where the victim is completely buried or submerged beneath the surface of the grain. Approximately half of grain entrapments lead to engulfments, which in turn are almost always fatal.
On Sept. 19 in the town of Rusk, a Glen Flora man died after being trapped in a corn bin.
Kevin Wiemer, 58, was recovered from the corn bin at the Sheldon Co-op, said Rusk County Sheriff Jeffery Wallace, but lifesaving attempts were not successful, and he died at the scene.
Three days earlier, on Sept. 16 in Dallas, a man was trapped in a grain bin up to his mouth in soybeans and was barely breathing when he was rescued.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 4:45 p.m. Emergency crews surrounded him with grain bin rescue panels and extricated him from the bin, a rescue that took 20 minutes. He was then flown to a regional trauma center in stable condition.
Approximately 75% of all documented victims of grain entrapment and engulfment have been farmers, farm employees and farm family members. More recently, there has been a slightly growing percentage of victims who are employees of commercial grain storage and handling facilities.
The U.S. Labor Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has several requirements that must be followed before a worker enters a grain silo: Employers must turn off all power equipment, particularly loaders and augers; any worker entering a bin must be provided a safety harness or a supporting chair; there must be an observer monitoring the bin worker at all times; no one should enter a bin when grain is bridged overhead or built up on the sides; and air must be tested for the presence of combustible or toxic gases.
However, farmers are not required to comply with federal confined space safety regulations.