West-central Wisconsin had four of Wisconsin’s 10 fastest-growing counties in 2018.
New population estimates released recently by the U.S. Census Bureau show that Pierce County ranked No. 2, St. Croix No. 3, Dunn No. 7 and Eau Claire No. 9 in rate of growth among Wisconsin’s 72 counties from 2017 to 2018. The numbers continue a long-term trend of strong population growth along the Interstate 94 corridor between Eau Claire and the Twin Cities in Minnesota.
During that time period, the population of Pierce County grew 1.4% to 42,555, while St. Croix rose 1.2% to 89,694, Dunn climbed 1% to 45,131 and Eau Claire gained 0.8% to 104,534. The numbers indicate Eau Claire County is the state’s 14th largest county.
St. Croix and Eau Claire counties ranked in the top 10 for numerical population growth as well. The estimated 1,087 people added in St. Croix County ranked fifth in the state, and the 860 added in Eau Claire County was sixth.
The robust growth is good news for Eau Claire County, said Rod Eslinger, the county’s planning and development director.
“When we have population growth, we know that means we have a healthy economy,” Eslinger said, noting that the growth likely has been stronger in the cities of Eau Claire and Altoona and the urban surrounding towns than in more rural parts of the county.
Eslinger said many people are attracted to the amenities of Eau Claire and Altoona, as well as the many parks and waterways in those cities and the rest of the county.
“There’s a lot that Eau Claire has to offer and be attracted to. It’s just a nice community to live in,” he said. “It gives people a chance to live and work in a relatively low-crime area while still benefiting from a low unemployment rate and enjoying the redevelopment of downtown and the cultural scene that’s happening here.”
Dane County topped all counties by adding 5,584 people, more than double the gain of any other state county, from 2017 to 2018.
Rusk County, which lost an estimated 32 residents for a population decline of 0.2%, was the only west-central Wisconsin county to lose population in 2018, the report shows.
Overall, Wisconsin gained an estimated 21,517 residents last year, growing at 0.4%, to reach a population of about 5.81 million, keeping it the nation’s 20th most populous state.
Since the last full census in 2010, Eau Claire County added 5,655 residents, the fifth-largest numerical gain and sixth-fastest growth rate, at 5.7%, in the state, the census figures show.
St. Croix County added 5,347 people to rank No. 6 for population gain and its 6.3% growth rate ranked No. 3. Pierce County’s 3.7% growth rate was the seventh fastest among Wisconsin counties.
Regional counties among the 33 statewide losing population since the beginning of the decade were: Rusk, down 607, or 4.1%; Buffalo, down 462, or 3.4%; Pepin, down 180, or 2.4%; and Barron, down 703, or 1.5%.