EAU CLAIRE — Masked men and women are about to start knocking on Chippewa Valley doors and asking questions.
But never fear because the masks are purely a safety precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic as census takers begin visiting Wisconsin households that have not yet responded to multiple mailings asking them to complete 2020 census forms.
“The census takers will be going door-to-door to each of the households that have nonresponded so far to the census,” said Pat Ivory, senior planner with the city of Eau Claire and the liaison between Eau Claire County’s Complete Count Committee and the U.S. Census Bureau.
The Census Bureau employees will have identification to show their affiliation and will ask people to complete the 10-question 2020 census form. The process typically takes about 10 minutes, Ivory said.
The best way to avoid these unannounced visits? That’s easy.
“People still have the opportunity to self-respond during this period,” Ivory said, noting that the form can be completed online at my2020census.gov, even by people who no longer have the census identification number they should have received in the mail when the census launched in March.
In addition to wearing masks, census takers are expected to practice social distancing during the visits.
“They can certainly do it safely,” he said.
Ivory has been extremely pleased with the local response rate so far, as the bureau estimates that 78.7% of Eau Claire County residents had responded as of Monday. The response rate is 75.2% in Chippewa County and 71.1% in Dunn County.
All of those exceed the statewide rate of 69.8% and the national rate of 63.3%.
Still, Ivory hopes all area residents are counted and said the Complete County Committee plans social media posts, signs and several mobile questionnaire assistance centers before enumerating is scheduled to end on Sept. 30.
One concern among city officials relates to the completeness of the count among students at UW-Eau Claire and Chippewa Valley Technical College, many of whom went home in the spring just as census efforts were ramping up. College officials, neighborhood associations and landlords are cooperating in efforts to reach that population, Ivory said. College students should be counted at the address where they live while attending school, according to the Census Bureau.
It’s important to get a complete count because legislative districts and federal funding are based on the updated population numbers generated by the census, local officials have said.
Each year the federal government distributes more than $675 billion to states and communities based on census data, Ellisa Johnson, the Census Bureau’s deputy regional director, said in June. The money goes toward highways, schools, libraries, emergency services, medical care, community development and dozens of other programs.
Municipalities also use census figures when doing long-range planning for housing, transportation, parks and other services, Ivory said.