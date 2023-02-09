CHIPPEWA FALLS — The city of Chippewa Falls is asking residents to fill out a questionnaire as city leaders are compiling a list of future goals.
“The City of Chippewa Falls is updating its Comprehensive Plan, which will be used to guide the City on topics such as housing, economic development, land use, and quality of life,” a press release states. “The City’s current Comprehensive Plan was completed in 2012 and many of the recommendations in the Plan have been completed, including downtown redevelopment near the river. Now, the help of Chippewa Falls residents is requested to identify shared priorities for the next ten years.”
Mayor Greg Hoffman said he sees great value in the questionnaire.
“It gives the city direction on what citizens feel are important, and tell us things maybe we don’t see,” Hoffman said Thursday. “It’s a useful tool. It gives us direction.”
Questions range from asking about services for seniors, maintaining parks and sidewalks, transportation services, to police efforts and investing in renewable energy programs. It asks residents if they own or rent now, and where they see themselves in five years. Other questions ask if the city should change and how, or if the goal is to stay roughly the same as it is now.
“Results from the survey will be shared with the public during various community conversation and plan update meetings later this spring and summer,” the press release states. “More information will be provided as the project moves forward.”
Hoffman stressed that the Chippewa Riverfront park was built because of prior surveys. The public told the city they thought the riverfront was an eyesore with aging buildings and poor sightlines of the water, and they wanted a change.
“It’s an opportunity for citizens to inform us on what is valuable,” he said.
Paper copies are available at the Planning Office in City Hall, 30 W. Central St., and at the Chippewa Falls Public Library. The survey is open through March 15, and all responses will be treated in a confidential manner, the press release states.