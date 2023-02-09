CHIPPEWA FALLS — The city of Chippewa Falls is asking residents to fill out a questionnaire as city leaders are compiling a list of future goals.

“The City of Chippewa Falls is updating its Comprehensive Plan, which will be used to guide the City on topics such as housing, economic development, land use, and quality of life,” a press release states. “The City’s current Comprehensive Plan was completed in 2012 and many of the recommendations in the Plan have been completed, including downtown redevelopment near the river. Now, the help of Chippewa Falls residents is requested to identify shared priorities for the next ten years.”

Contact: chris.vetter@ecpc.com