CHIPPEWA FALLS — When David Czech would bring his three kids to day-long sports tournaments, he would frequently pull out his laptop and start typing. There was a lot of downtime between games, so he would have time to write.
After a decade of crafting and revising a sci-fi story, Czech has finished his first novel. “Disciplines of Time” was published in April and is now available for purchase on Amazon.com. He used those tournaments to “knock out a chapter at a time.”
Czech, 48, a Chippewa Falls attorney, said it’s a great feeling to be a published author.
“That was my biggest goal,” he said. “It wasn’t to be a New York Times best seller. It was an accomplishment for me. It’s not intended to be science fiction that is so complicated that a 15-year-old can’t figure it out.”
Czech said he started working on the book in 2008.
“It’s about the world coming to an end, in a certain fashion, and some people are aware of this, and they plan for it, so our society can survive,” he explained. “I thought it would be neat to have it tied in to around 2012.”
When he started working on it, there were a few theories that the world would end in 2012 because of the end of the Mayan calendar. Because he re-wrote chapters and delayed finishing it, he pushed the dates of the events in the book back a decade.
The three main characters are named for his children, although they aren’t based on their personalities. Victoria is the hero, while Justin and JD are the villains in the novel.
“A lot of the kids on my basketball team, their names are in it too,” he said.
When Czech determined he had completed it, he had the task of finding a publisher.
“That is the hardest part — once you’ve got it written, what do you do with it,” he said. “It just seemed like Amazon was the way to go.”
He received his first “author’s copy” last fall, and he made final revisions to it. The final copy, coming in at 380 pages, was released in April. The novel is sold exclusively on Amazon.com for $15 paperback or $3.99 for a Kindle.
Czech has told a few friends and colleagues about the book, and is looking at ways to gain more exposure for it.
“I think it will surprise people,” he said. “They don’t know me as an author.”
Czech grew up in Chippewa Falls and graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1989. He earned an economics degree from UW-Madison and his law degree from Wisconsin Law School.
Along with being an area attorney, he was elected to the school board in 2016, was re-elected earlier this year, and is now board president.