CHIPPEWA FALLS — A bridge in Chippewa Falls that crosses Duncan Creek is due for repairs soon.
Chippewa Falls city engineer Rick Rubenzer told the City Council on Tuesday that the 135-foot-long bridge on Central Street is being examined and cost estimates are being performed. The fracture critical bridge was constructed in 1934. It has been determined by the state to be a deficient bridge.
“It’s deterioriated to the point we need to do something,” Rubenzer said. “There are beams that are rusting underneath.”
Local architect firm CBS Squared has been hired to study the bridge and come up with cost estimates. Rubenzer said the city could place a concrete or polymer overlay on it, or completely re-deck it, which could add 40 years to the bridge’s life.
The less popular option is building an entirely new bridge, but the CBS Squared report indicates that could cost $1.8 million, and it would have a design life of 75 years.
Alderman Paul Nadreau said the bridge is in “tough shape.”
“There is a possibility it could collapse,” Nadreau said.
“That is why we over-laid it last year,” Rubenzer responded.
Nadreau asked at what point the bridge shouldn’t be refurbished. Rubenzer said once all the cost estimates come in, the city will have a better sense of what steps to take next.
Alderman Paul Olson asked if the city could just remove the bridge entirely and not replace it. There are nearby bridges on Spring, Grand and Columbia streets. A few years ago, the city refurbished the Spring Street bridge, but eliminated eastbound traffic on it to extend the life of the structure.
In other news, city resident Amanda Radle requested that the city make the intersection of Elm and Superior Street a four-way stop. Currently, there are stop signs just for the eastbound and westbound traffic on Elm Street, but not for northbound and southbound traffic on Superior Street. The intersection is next to the former Korger-Chestnut school.
“I live two blocks from there, and you are 100% right,” alderman Rob Kiefer said, noting that he’s seen many cars roll through that stop sign and has seen some near-collisions. “I agree a four-way stop is not a bad idea.”
Rubenzer said the Board of Public Works can look into the stop sign request.
In one final note, both Mayor Greg Hoffman and Council President CW King were absent Tuesday, causing an unusual, rare situation where it was unclear who would preside over the meeting. While there was a quorum of the City Council, the members had to elect Kiefer to run the meeting. Kiefer is a former council president.