A Chippewa Falls contractor is accused of taking more than $80,000 from a couple for a cabin remodeling project and not completing the job.
The contractor used some of the money for child support and bailing himself out of jail, police said.
Justin Campbell, 44, was charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of theft by false representation.
A warrant was issued for Campbell’s arrest.
According to the criminal complaint:
A couple contacted the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 10, 2018, to report that they had hired a contractor to remodel their cabin in Augusta.
The couple paid the contractor and other sub-contractors more than $82,000 and very little of the work had been done.
The couple said they first talked to Campbell, owner of J&J Construction, in late 2017.
They signed a contract for the work and paid Campbell $10,000 in December 2017.
Campbell started demolition of the current house in February 2018.
In May 2018, the couple signed a revised contract with Campbell to include extra work and a deck that had been added to the project.
The contract stated that the job was to be completed in eight weeks.
The project was not completed and in September 2018 the couple noticed Campbell had moved to Walker, Minn.
In reviewing financial records, a Sheriff’s Office detective learned Campbell received $82,440 from the couple from December 2017 to August 2018.
Just over $11,000 of the money was deposited into a joint checking account belonging to Campbell and his wife.
The detective reviewed all purchases associated with that money, and none were related to the couple’s construction project.
Of the $82,440 received by Campbell from the couple, Campbell made $5,472 worth of purchases that would have been associated with the couple’s construction project.
Campbell has not returned the money to the couple, and he did not finish construction of their cabin.
If convicted, Campbell could be sentenced to up to five years in prison.