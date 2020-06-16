CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa Falls City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to borrow $2.93 million for a variety of projects.
The money will be used for:
• Refunding bonds, $870,000.
• Street improvement projects, $875,000.
• Sewer projects, $725,000.
• Fire Department equipment, $255,000.
• Construction of a building to house machinery and equipment, $210,000.
The vote allows city finance manager Lynne Bauer to sell bonds in consultation with the city’s financial adviser, Ehlers & Associates.
“I appreciate the hard work everyone has done at this point,” Mayor Greg Hoffman said after the resolutions were approved.
Historical center moves ahead
The Chippewa County Historical Society’s proposed new $3.5 million building took another step forward at the meeting.
The City Council approved a certified survey map for the planned building, which is slated to be constructed at 12 Bridgewater Ave., alongside the southern entrance to Irvine Park.
As part of the survey, the council has opted to combine two separate lots into a single parcel. The survey map was approved, contingent on paying review fees and the approval of a storm water management plan.
The Historical Society was formed in 1969 and has operated out of a building at 123 Allen St., the city’s East Hill. However, that location hasn’t suited their needs, and it lacks wheelchair and handicap accessibility, members have said.
The organization has been working on plans for a new facility for several years and they purchased the property on Bridgewater Avenue in 2015. They have about $2.5 million between pledges and cash on hand, and they are hopeful of beginning construction this fall.
The proposed Historical Society building is on the site of a former Dairy Queen restaurant, which the group tore down in April 2016. It last operated as a Piff’s Pizza.