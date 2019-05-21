CHIPPEWA FALLS —The Chippewa Falls City Council unanimously approved the rates on a $2.4 million borrowing package Tuesday, with the money to be used on a variety of road and infrastructure projects. The Council also approved the rates on $715,000 in promissory notes.
Brian Reilly, a financial advisor at Ehlers Investment Partners, said the rates came in lower than expected at 2.73 percent.
“That is a great rate for 20 years,” Reilly told the Council. “The market has moved in your favor.”
The city will have to pay about $165,000 annually in interest on the $2.4 million borrowing package, he said.
In other news:
• The City Council set the pay range for a new fire/EMS chief, who will be appointed in July. The current chief, Mike Hepfler, officially announced Tuesday he plans to retire July 23. The city’s personnel committee recommended the pay range after meeting with him in closed session last week, the meeting minutes state. The wage isn’t specified in the city report; it states where the chief will be placed on a pay grid of city employees.
• The hyena exhibit in Irvine Park will be painted this summer. The city’s Parks Board approved painting a mural on the outside of the building, which has plain, gray walls. The adjacent tiger pen has a colorful mural that was created a few years ago. Under the plan, the Voyagers program at Chippewa Falls Middle School will create the artwork as a summer school project. Parks Department workers will power wash and prime the exterior first.
• The Parks Department will receive about $158,000 from the Thorpe endowment this year for improvements in Irvine Park. About $50,000 has been earmarked for Flag Hill, in the southwest corner of the park. Those improvements could include reconstructing the steps in the bluff from Flag Hill to the lower part of the park. A noise barrier and a new water/sewer line also are part of the proposed improvements.
The $3 million Thorpe endowment launched the fundraiser for the new small animal building/welcome center in Irvine Park. Other money from the endowment this year will go toward finishing work on refurbishing the band shell.
• A city resident asked that the street department move up the timeframe to rebuild River Street between Wagner Street and U.S. 53.
“It’s been in terrible shape for years,” Andrew Clay said. “I understand it is supposed to be done in 2022. I hope we don’t wait that long.”
The street has numerous potholes and fixes are only lasting for a few weeks, he said. It is one of the main corridors into the city. The city took ownership of the road from the state more than 10 years ago, after the Highway 29 bypass opened. The state gave the city money at that time to pay for future improvements.
“It’s not a really good representation of Chippewa,” Cray said.