CHIPPEWA FALLS — A major road through Chippewa Falls will be overhauled in 2025.
The Chippewa Falls City Council unanimously approved a plan Tuesday to resurface a total of 1.87 miles of Highway 124. One portion is 1.1 miles, from Elm Street north to Highway S, at a cost of $1.3 million. The agreement is between the city and the state’s Department of Transportation.
According to the Board of Public Works minutes, the project includes total resurfacing, construction, preliminary engineeering and plan development. The city’s share of engineering and plan development totals $16,275.
“The (road) is a state long truck route,” the DOT letter states. “The existing pavement has reached the end of its useful life.”
Another part of the project is resurfacing .82 miles from High Street to Bridge Street. No total cost estimates were included, but the city’s portion is estimated at $31,000 for engineering and plan development. The total cost of engineering and plan development is estimated at $124,000.
Improving the parking lanes will add another $82,000 to the resurfacing project, said city engineer Rick Rubenzer.
Councilman Paul Nadreau was pleased that the city’s portion is relatively small out of the entire project amount.
“It seems cheap for what we are going to get,” Nadreau said.
In other news, the council unanimously approved a five-year outdoor recreation plan that runs through 2024.
In one final note, the filing deadline for the vacant 7th Ward council seat is 4:30 p.m. today. The seat officially became vacant this week after the resignation of Bob Hoekstra, who has moved from the city. In general, the ward covers the southeast corner of the city.
City clerk Bridget Givens said she has received one application. If more than one applies, the City Council will interview the candidates and select a finalist. The person would fill the remainder of Hoekstra’s term through April 2021.