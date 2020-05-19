CHIPPEWA FALLS — Seniors at Chippewa Falls High School will get a graduation ceremony after all. A drive-thru graduation ceremony will allow seniors, in a procession of cars, to participate while following social distancing guidelines.
A parade, beginning at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, looping through downtown and ending at Chippewa Falls High School, will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 3.
The Chippewa Falls City Council unanimously approved a street use permit on Tuesday, allowing for the parade of vehicles. An estimated 350 vehicles would participate. Chippewa Falls police Officer Brian Flug, who serves as the school resource officer, filed the street use permit.
“Downtown businesses will be encouraged to decorate windows for the class of 2020,” the permit request states.
Five additional officers would be needed for the parade, at a cost of about $500. Volunteers also would be out along the route.
The only street that would be closed would be the 700 block of Terrill Street, in front of the high school.
The route sends vehicles south on North Bridge Street, west on River Street, up the Wagner Street hill, then loops through the west hill neighborhood to the high school.
More duplexes planned
City engineer Rick Rubenzer told the council about several new duplexes being planned in the Wissota Green neighborhood, in the northeast corner of the city. The Plan Commission approved a plan last week to subdivide a lot in that neighborhood into three separate lots. The council voted Tuesday to approve those minutes, moving the plan forward.