CHIPPEWA FALLS — Chippewa Falls Councilman CW King has been fully vaccinated for a month, but he still always wears his mask. King, 79, said he thinks the council should implement a mask mandate, now that the state Supreme Court has struck down the requirement, put in place by Gov. Tony Evers.
“I think it would be a good idea,” King said Thursday. “If we had a mask mandate on the (council) agenda, I’d vote for it.”
When the state mask mandate was tossed Wednesday, several policies in municipalities across the state went into effect, like in Eau Claire County and in the city. Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman said the county is unlikely to adopt an ordinance to require masks.
King knows it would be controversial to place a mask mandate, but he thinks it is needed.
“The number of (COVID-19) cases has increased again,” King said. “I’d do (the mandate) a month at a time.”
Councilman Chuck Hull said he has mixed feelings about if the city should explore imposing a mandate.
“I’m not sure it helps anything,” Hull said. “It makes a statement without doing anything; no one enforces it. Public education is what we need.”
Hull said he wants to see the mask mandate stay in place in government buildings.
It is required in the Chippewa County Courthouse, which is open to the public, and at Chippewa Falls City Hall, which is closed and for which people need an appointment to access the building.
King agreed that he’d like to see workers at City Hall continue wearing masks, but he added that he thinks it is time to open the building up back to normal business hours.
Like others, Hull said he still encourages people to wear masks.
“There is a lot of thought that ‘we have the vaccines, so let’s forget it all,’ but we’re not there yet,” Hull said.
Mayor Greg Hoffman said he and his wife have both been vaccinated. He isn’t sure if the city should move forward on a mask mandate policy.
“I know we’d be challenged (in court),” Hoffman said. “To me, this is about being cautious. I will continue wearing masks. It doesn’t behoove us to throw away everything we’ve accomplished so far. I’m on the fence. I think (a mandate) is a good idea, but it’s up to the individual business owners.”
Hoffman said the council will likely be making a recommendation that city staff continue wearing masks.
City Attorney Bob Ferg isn’t entirely sure if the city could pass a mask mandate, even if a majority of the council votes for one.
“It’s somewhat of a complicated question,” Ferg said. “We are the county seat, and have done very little with a city health department; we defer to the county’s Public Health Department. It would complicate the answer.”
Thus, Ferg said it is questionable if the city has the authority to approve such a policy.
“I’d have to research it, because it hasn’t come up, because the city opted last year to do what the county was doing,” Ferg said.
Eau Claire’s County Board and City council both approved the mask mandates in early February; they went into effect when the state’s mandate was struck down. The mandates are currently in effect through June 30.