CHIPPEWA FALLS — More “tiny homes” — mobile homeless shelters — are moving forward in Chippewa Falls.
The Chippewa Falls City Council held a first reading Tuesday on allowing two of the tiny homes to be placed outside Notre Dame Parish, 117 Allen St. The Council will hold a second hearing Oct. 15 and will vote then on approving the request.
Councilman John Monarski asked about the proposed location of the tiny homes, which would be at the end of a parking lot, away from buildings.
“During the winter time, they’ll be out in the middle of a field,” Monarski said. “Wouldn’t it be better to put it close to the parking lot, right next to a garage?”
Mike Cohoon, a pastor at Landmark Christian Church in Lake Hallie who has led the effort to place the tiny homes in the community, said one reason for the location is it would be next to a light pole and electrical outlets.
A tiny home is mobile, built on a trailer, featuring a chemical toilet, heater, chair, table and bed. Between construction and furnishings, each house costs between $5,000 and $7,000 to complete.
If approved, this would be the fifth location of tiny homes in the area: four in city limits and one in Lake Hallie. All are placed at area churches that are working on plans to address homelessness in the Chippewa Falls community.
Four more tiny homes are currently planned or under construction. In August, the Rotary Club of Chippewa Falls provided a $10,000 grant toward the construction of a larger shelter, big enough for a family of four or five members.
Most of the units already completed and in use are 8-by-12 feet or 8-by-15 feet in size, Cohoon added. In the three years since the tiny homes were unveiled, homeless individuals have used the shelters totaling 2,400 nights, he said.
In February 2017, the City Council approved the first conditional permit for a tiny home to be placed at Trinity United Methodist Church, and has since approved the permits for the other two locations in the city: two have been placed at Chippewa Valley Bible Church on the south side of Chippewa Falls, and one is at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church on the city’s West Hill.
The long-term goal is to have a village where all the tiny homes are placed together. People staying in tiny homes need to pass a background check first. Police have reported no problems with residents in the homes.
Chippewa Falls hasn’t had a homeless shelter since the Harmony House closed in February 2014. The Chippewa Falls Mission Coalition, a group of 17 area churches, has been working on ways to fill the void since Harmony House closed.