CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa Falls City Council has renewed negotiations with the state to purchase about 170 acres of vacant land in the southeast corner of the city.
The council met in closed session Tuesday to discuss negotiation strategies of the land, located north of Business 29, along the Seymore Cray Boulevard corridor. The property is considered highly marketable because of its proximity to Highway 29 and its connection to the industrial parks on the city’s east side.
Mayor Greg Hoffman said the city is looking to the future in trying to obtain the unused, heavily forested land.
“We’re exploring our options,” Hoffman said Tuesday. “We’re in an exciting place. The Lake Wissota Business Park is filling up, and we’re doing our due dilligence looking for new places.”
The city is negotiating with the state’s Department of Administration. The 170 acres is in two separate parcels, located on both sides of Highway 178/Seymore Cray Boulevard, he said.
Hoffman didn’t want to comment on the price per acre the city is willing to offer, as that is part of the negotiations. The city also is working on plans for how to pay for the land if the state agrees to sell it. If the city obtains it, Hoffman sees a lot of options for that area. In the past, there have been discussions of everything from a hotel to convenience stores being built in that corridor.
“We’re looking at commercial or industrial properties,” Hoffman said.
Hoffman acknowleged that this is not the first time this issue has come up, but he added that with a change in the governor and the secretary of the Department of Administration, it is time to renew the discussions.
“This has been ongoing,” Hoffman said. “It kind of lost some steam.”
City planner Brad Hentschel agreed that it is a good idea to get the negotiations renewed.
“It continues to be a topic of discussion,” Hentschel said. “With our success of other areas of growth in the city, it’s something we need to continue to talk about. In terms of areas of growth, there aren’t many in the city. We are reaffirming it is a priority. We need to rekindle the discussions and keep it on everyone’s radar.”
Along with the state-owned property, the city sold 70 acres to Milwaukee-based developers Wangard Partners in 2008 in that corridor, who are still working on plans to redevelop the land. The city received $1.4 million in that land sale.
In recent years, the city built its new fire station in that corridor, and Toycen Ford opened a new dealership along Business 29, but the remainder of the property is largely undeveloped.