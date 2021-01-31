CHIPPEWA FALLS — A public hearing on the proposed “Hope Village” – a collection of portable homeless shelters dubbed tiny homes – will be held Tuesday during the Chippewa Falls City Council meeting. Chippewa Falls Mayor Greg Hoffman is expecting a large volume of speakers during the virtual meeting, both for and against allowing the village.
A group of area churches, led by Mike Cohoon of Landmark Christian Church in Lake Hallie, is planning to purchase a former dental office at 1825 Kennedy Road on the East Hill of Chippewa Falls. Perhaps a dozen tiny homes would be placed behind the building, with the dental offices gutted and renovated, including adding showers and bathrooms. A long-term plan includes constructing apartments on the site as well.
Since the plan became public in December, opposition to the proposal has grown.
“They are concerned about the tightness and the cluster of the tiny homes,” Hoffman said.
In the nearly four years that tiny homes have been permitted in the city, the structures have been scattered outside churches, with just two at each location. Hoffman stressed that there haven’t been any conflicts or problems, and police have had few run-ins with the residents.
“People have an image that there are going to be drunks hanging around,” Hoffman said. “That hasn’t happened. It all comes down to ‘not in my backyard.’”
Hoffman said he hasn’t discussed the proposal with city council members, but he noted that the Plan Commission approved it unanimously, and the council didn’t object.
Hoffman stressed that the residents of the tiny homes have to be vetted before they get to live in a unit.
“The people want to get back on with their life,” he said. “They have to come in and want to turn their life around. We have nothing like this in Chippewa County.”
Hoffman noted there aren’t many homes near the site.
“(The church group) likes it because it’s close to the hospital and close to the tech school,” Hoffman said.
Council approval required
The 3-acre site would need to be rezoned from C-4 highway commercial use to R-3-8 multi-family, city records state. On Tuesday, there will be a public hearing at the beginning of the Council meeting, ahead of the council’s second reading and vote to approve the rezoning measure.
However, because of COVID-19, the meeting will be entirely virtual, so people who want to speak will have to do so via a computer.
Cohoon will be given time during the hearing to explain the plan. Hoffman said each person will then be given up to three minutes to address the council. But it won’t be as efficient as having an in-person meeting, he said.
“Those who want to speak will go into a separate (online) room,” Hoffman explained. “And they’ll be brought in one at a time. They won’t be able to hear what was said before them, so we could hear the same thing 25 times.”
According to the timeline presented to the city, Cohoon’s group plans to refurbish the dental office in 2021 and move the tiny homes to the Hope Village in 2022.
Hoffman said the dental office closed perhaps three years ago. He noted there aren’t any nearby houses, as the land is largely in an industrial year. A Subway restaurant in an adjacent building is among the few commercial buildings nearby. The tiny homes would be adjacent to the East Hill’s water tower and train tracks that separate the industrial park from residential neighborhoods.
Tiny homes taking off
In February 2017, the City Council approved the first conditional permit for two tiny homes to be placed at Trinity United Methodist Church, and has since approved permits for other locations in the city: two have been placed at Chippewa Valley Bible Church on the south side of Chippewa Falls, two at Notre Dame Parish on the East Hill, and one is at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church on the city’s West Hill. Another two are located at Landmark Christian Church in Lake Hallie.
Cohoon said a ninth home is near completion, and they hope to construct a 10th unit soon.
A tiny home is mobile, built on a trailer, featuring a chemical toilet, heater, chair, table and bed. Each house costs between $5,000 and $7,000 to complete, between construction and furnishings. Most of the units already completed and in use are 8-by-12 feet or 8-by-15 feet in size.
The goal has always been to bring them into one central location.
“We always wanted to be close to the downtown corridor,” previously Cohoon said. While this site isn’t in downtown, “we’ll be close to the industrial park, where our guests can find jobs,” he said.
According to the permit the City Council approved in 2017, the portable toilet must be emptied daily in the church’s bathroom. It also states there is a zero-tolerance policy on illegal activities, and alcohol, illegal drugs and guns or other weapons are banned from the homes.
Other rules stated in the special use permit include that no outside guests are allowed, cars must be parked in parking lots and not on lawns, and that no open flames — including candles or cigarettes — are allowed inside, and the guest will lock the door whenever they leave the premises.
Chippewa Falls hasn’t had a homeless shelter since the Harmony House closed in February 2014. The Chippewa Falls Mission Coalition, a group of 17 area churches, has been working on ways to fill the void since Harmony House closed.