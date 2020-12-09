CHIPPEWA FALLS — Chippewa Falls Councilman Paul Olson is not seeking re-election to his position representing the city’s 5th Ward.
Olson, 61, 310 Court St., was appointed to the council in 2014. He has submitted his letter of non-candidacy, said City Clerk Bridget Givens.
Candidates for office could begin circulating nomination papers Dec. 1. So far, Mayor Greg Hoffman is the lone incumbent to submit his reelection paperwork, Givens said. Hoffman, 70, was appointed as mayor in August 2008 and is now the city’s longest-serving mayor; he has never faced opposition for re-election.
Along with the mayor position, four City Council seats are up for re-election in Chippewa Falls: John Monarski (First Ward), CW King (Third Ward), Olson (Fifth Ward) and Jason Heiss (Seventh Ward). Incumbents who aren’t running again are asked to submit non-candidacy forms by Dec. 28. Givens said she anticipates Hiess will submit his paperwork this week, and isn’t sure if the others have decided yet whether to seek another term.
However, Christopher Gilliam has filed to run in the Third Ward.
Olson, a master electrician, filled the seat vacated by Jane Lardahl. He didn’t face opposition in 2015, 2017 or 2019.
The Fifth Ward generally covers the city’s East Hill. City Council members earn $3,000 annually, with the council president receiving an additional $500 a year. The mayor earns $10,000 annually.
Anyone interested in running for the seat should contact Givens at 715-726-2719.