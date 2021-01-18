CHIPPEWA FALLS — John and Ellen Perrenoud are happy to be back in Chippewa Falls, after traveling to England to see their daughter in mid-December. While they were there, a new strain of the coronavirus was detected, leading to more panic about the spread of the virus.
John, 69, and Ellen, 71, said their 33-year-old daughter, Molly, studied in England for a semester during college in 2008, and that’s where she met her husband, Jimmy. Molly moved there permanently in 2010, and the Perrenouds have visited her perhaps 15 times in the past decade.
However, this trip was far more chaotic than any in the past.
“We went to the (Minneapolis International) airport on Dec. 16,” Ellen recalled. “We were at the gate when they announced all American passport holders needed a negative test.”
The Perrenouds re-booked their flight for two days later, taking rapid tests at the airport. However, their flight plan was to go from Minneapolis to Amsterdam. But that day, Amsterdam announced that no Americans would be allowed into their airport. So, the trip was rerouted again, this time going from Minneapolis to Atlanta, then on to England.
“It was stressful, to say the least,” Ellen said.
They finally made it to their daughter’s home in Rotherham, located about 2½ hours north of London. However, they were essentially confined to the house and yard during their stay.
“The quarantine there was 10 days, so we didn’t go anywhere,” Ellen said. “We didn’t do any sight-seeing at all; we didn’t have any expectations of that. Christmas was quiet, which was fine.”
The original plan was to go to Jimmy’s family’s house for Christmas for a large gathering, but instead, everyone stayed at home. People they did see would ask them how bad the virus situation was back in Wisconsin.
“We couldn’t see any of her friends,” Ellen said. “Everyone is a little nervous about travelers.”
John Perrenoud said the lockdown rules in England really aren’t much different than here.
“The pubs were all closed; the grocery stores are open,” John said.
Ellen added: “In England, I never saw anyone not wearing a mask inside. Most people are very compliant and cautious.”
The Perrenouds said there wasn’t much focus on the new COVID-19 strain while they were there; they said more has been discussed in the media about it here. When it came time to leave, they once again had to take a coronavirus rapid test at the airport. That also causes a bit of concern.
“What if someone is positive, and you don’t know it?” Ellen said.
However, the flights went without any issues.
“The long flight was very empty; maybe 30 going over and 25 coming back,” Ellen said.
Molly was planning to come back to the United States later this year, but that trip has now been canceled.
“We won’t go back until this (pandemic) is under control,” John said.
While they got home earlier this month, John didn’t return to work until Monday because he had to self-quarantine here for 10 days first.
They agreed they weren’t too concerned about getting stuck there, even as the cases of the COVID-19 variant strain grew.
“I was much more concerned about getting there,” Ellen said. “If we had to be there a little longer, I’d be OK with that.”