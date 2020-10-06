CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa Falls City Council is looking to construct a new storage building for the Street Department, at a cost of about $200,000.
The council reviewed an agreement Tuesday with architectural firm CBS Squared to design the building at a cost of $8,480.
Mayor Greg Hoffman explained that the “commodities building” is used to store sand, salt and gravel. He compared it to erecting a pole shed.
“You build a shed, that (material) is protected,” Hoffman said. “It’s important. They have a commodities building now; they want a bigger one for more capacity.”
The city had a small storage building that was destroyed in a wind storm last year; Hoffman said insurance reimbursed the city about $100,000, and that will pay for half of the commodities building. Hoffman said the council hasn’t decided how to pay for the rest of the project, but he noted it would be eligible for the city’s next bonding measure.
The agreement with CBS Squared calls for the firm to: assist the city in determining an ideal location for the new building, create drawings for the building and foundation, obtain state approval, prepare construction cost estimates, and let and collect the bids for the project. They also will provide at least three on-site inspections.
Growing city
The city of Chippewa Falls is growing by about 20 acres.
The city is annexing land from the town of Wheaton. The land is along Bluff View Court, near Chippewa Falls Middle School. It is located east of U.S. 53, and south of Highway N/Elm Street.
Hoffman said the developer is looking at constructing 11 new homes in that corridor. No one technically lives in the 19.69-acre parcel at this time.
The land will be added to the city’s 3rd Ward.