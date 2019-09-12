CHIPPEWA FALLS — A garage fire in Chippewa Falls on Thursday caused about $30,000 in damages, according to the city’s Fire Department.
The “fully involved garage fire” at 609 W. Elm St. was reported at 6:57 a.m., said fire chief Lee Douglas.
“First arriving units found heavy fire coming from a detached, multi-stall garage,” Douglas wrote in a press release. “Due to the close proximity of surrounding buildings, initial suppression efforts were focused on controlling the spread of the fire. Once the surrounding buildings were protected, the original fire was extinguished.”
It took about 20 minutes to bring the fire under control. No foul play is suspected, and no injuries were reported. The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation, he said.