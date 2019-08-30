CHIPPEWA FALLS — When it comes to throwing horseshoes, Sarah Chaffee has ice water in her veins.
“She has a competitive drive,” said her dad, Dean Chaffee. “She wants to be the one to shoot the free throw at the end of the game.”
After watching her dad throw horseshoes for several years, Sarah took up the sport four years ago.
“I loved watching him (play), and I just picked it up,” she said.
Now, 12-year-old Sarah can boast she is the best juniors player in the country. She was crowned the Junior Girl World Champion in a tournament earlier this year in Wichita Falls, Texas.
“I like pressure, and being able to succeed in pressure,” Sarah said. “I have the mechanics down.”
A regulation horseshoe is two pounds, eight ounces. A horseshoe court, for a junior or a woman, is 30 feet long, stake to stake. (Men play on a 40-foot-long court.) Players typically throw 40 horseshoes in a game, two at a time. To be a ringer, the horseshoe must land so the stake is inside the U-shape; touching the stake isn’t good enough. Wind definitely could be a factor, but the national tournament was actually held indoors.
Sarah has achieved a consistent score of hitting a horseshoe ringer on 75 percent of her tosses, getting perhaps 30-33 ringers each game.
Fred Lane, Wisconsin State Horseshoe Pitchers Association publicity director, said it is impressive to watch Sarah successfully hit one ringer after another.
“She is the number one girl in the nation,” Lane said. “She finished (the Wichita Falls tournament) with over 80 percent ringers. That is actually a world record. She’s just very natural and very gifted; she’s a natural athlete.”
Sarah, who will start seventh grade on Tuesday at Chippewa Falls Middle School, said she practices a couple times a week for one or two hours to stay sharp. Her scores are kept in a national database, showing she consistently scores 70 percent or higher in tournaments.
The Chaffees travel as a family to tournaments, usually in Minnesota and Wisconsin, but also went to one in Utah, along with the national tournament in Texas.
Dean Chaffee said most teens hit 10 percent or so of ringers, so it is common for Sarah to be classified with the adult women in tournaments.
The Texas tournament was unique because there were about 100 kids in the 12-18 age group, giving Sarah competition from her own age group. Sarah said that made the tournament extra special for her.
The Wisconsin Horseshoe Pitchers Association is holding the Wisconsin State Horseshoe Tournament today and Sunday at Carson Park.
“The last time we had the event was 2012,” Dean Chaffee said. “We have some of the best horseshoe courts in the state.”
There are 18 clay courts, and 133 participants have signed up, including 23 in the juniors division, giving Sarah more local competition. Participants will range in age from 8 to 80.
Dean Chaffee, 49, said he used to throw horseshoes on his farm, but “I didn’t get serious until I was in my mid-30s.” He isn’t surprised that Sarah has picked up the sport so well.
“It’s really a generational sport,” Chaffee said. “If your dad plays, you might play.”
Sarah’s athleticism carries over to other sports, as she also plays basketball and softball.